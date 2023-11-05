The Miami Dolphins and Kansas City Chiefs are facing off in Germany in what is probably the most highly-anticipated international game in NFL history. Patrick Mahomes and Co. jumped out to a 21-0 halftime lead, thanks to what may be the play of the 2023 season so far.

With just 33 seconds remaining in the second quarter, Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa hit Tyreek Hill on a quick screen. Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie was quick to hit Hill in the backfield, and knocked the ball out. Chiefs safety Mike Edwards recovered the loose football, but was quickly wrapped up by Hill. Edwards then made a snap decision to lateral the football to teammate Bryan Cook, who made a sprint for the end zone -- taking it all the way to the house for 59 yards.

Hill, of course, is playing against his former team in the Chiefs, who traded the speedster to Miami in March of 2022 for five draft picks, including a first-rounder. McDuffie, who forced the fumble, was selected with one of those draft picks.