The Kansas City Chiefs have their new offensive coordinator, promoting Matt Nagy to the position, the team announced Friday. Nagy succeeds Eric Bieniemy, who left Kansas City after 10 seasons to take the Washington Commanders offensive coordinator job (and play-calling duties).

Nagy returned to the Chiefs as their quarterbacks coach prior to last season after being fired by the Chicago Bears as their head coach after going 34-31 in four seasons, including 0-2 in the postseason. Nagy went 12-4 in his first season with Chicago back in 2018, picking up NFL Coach of the Year honors. However, he did not record a winning record in any of his final three seasons.

Repeating his own career path, Nagy served as Kansas City's quarterbacks coach from 2013 through 2015 before being promoted to offensive coordinator -- a role he held for two seasons (2016-17). Nagy also reportedly received interest from the Tennessee Titans for their open offensive coordinator position before they ultimately opted to promote Tim Kelly.

Nagy will have some tough shoes to fill in replacing Bieniemy. The Chiefs scored the most points per game in the NFL (30.1) since Bieniemy became the offensive coordinator in 2018, along with the most yards per game (406.2). Kansas City also had the best record in the NFL during Bieniemy's run, going 64-18 with five conference championship game appearances and two Super Bowl titles in the five years he was the offensive coordinator.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes also has the most passing yards, passing touchdowns, and the highest passer rating since the start of the 2018 season -- all with Bieniemy as the offensive coordinator. This past season, Kansas City led the NFL in points per game (29.2) and yards per game (413.6) while Mahomes joined Brett Favre as the only quarterbacks to win two MVP awards at age 27-or-younger.

Mahomes set an NFL record for most offensive yards in a season with 5,614, leading the league in passing yards (5,250) and passing touchdowns (41) and finishing second in passer rating (105.2).

What Nagy will bring to the offense will be one of the offseason storylines in Kansas City.