The Tennessee Titans are in the market for an offensive coordinator after firing Todd Downing last week. The Titans have promoted their last two offensive coordinators from within, but the franchise is reportedly considering some big names outside of Music City this time around.

According to ESPN, the Titans have requested permission to interview Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy and senior assistant/quarterbacks coach Matt Nagy for their open offensive coordinator job.

Bieniemy has been the offensive coordinator for the Chiefs for the last five seasons after being promoted from running backs coach in 2018 -- coincidentally to replace Nagy. He has had a hand in creating and maintaining one of the most explosive offenses in the NFL, and was a member of the Super Bowl LIV coaching staff.

Bieniemy has been a head coaching candidate for several offseasons now, and even interviewed with the Indianapolis Colts for their head coaching job earlier this month. If he is not offered a head coaching job this go-around, a lateral move could be available for him should he want it. It's also possible the Chiefs could block Bieniemy from interviewing for said lateral move.

Nagy on the other hand is back with the Chiefs after being fired by the Chicago Bears last offseason. As a head coach, he went 34-31, with a 0-2 record in the postseason. Nagy went 12-4 in his first season with Chicago back in 2018, and picked up AP NFL Coach of the Year honors. However, he did not record a winning record in any of his final three seasons.

With the Chiefs in the playoffs, Tennessee may have to wait awhile before the front office decides on a candidate. The Titans are also in the midst of interviewing general manager candidates as well.

The 7-10 Titans finished with the third-worst offense in the NFL this past season (296.8 yards per game), and averaged just 17.5 points scored per game, which ranked fifth-worst in the NFL.