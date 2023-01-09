The Tennessee Titans relived four coaches of their duties on Monday, including offensive coordinator Todd Downing. Offensive line coach Keith Carter, secondary coach Anthony Midget and offensive skill assistant Erik Frazie.

The moves come two days after the Titans lost their seventh consecutive game to end the 2022 season with a 7-10 record. Tennessee, which missed the playoffs this year for the first time since Mike Vrabel's first year in Nashville back in 2018, parted ways with longtime general manager Jon Robinson last month.

"I want to thank Todd, Keith, Anthony and Erik for their service and commitment to our team over their time here in Tennessee," Vrabel said in a statement that was posted on the team's website. "Each of them made an impact on our organization, were dedicated to the process and loyal members of our coaching staff."

Downing, 42, was the Titans' offensive coordinator for the past two seasons. While the Titans' running game -- led by Derrick Henry -- was one of the league's best during Downing's watch, Tennessee's passing game fell from 24th in yards gained in 2021 to 30th this past season. The Titans' offense finished 28th in the NFL this season in scoring, 23rd in third down efficiency and sixth in red zone efficiency.

The Titans went 6-6 with Ryan Tannehill as their starting quarterback but were 0-2 with Joshua Dobbs and 1-2 with rookie Malik Willis under center. Despite a lackluster passing attack, Henry enjoyed another dominant season that saw him run for 1,538 yards and 13 touchdowns.