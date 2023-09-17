The Kansas City Chiefs are the defending Super Bowl champions, with one of the best, if not the best quarterback (Patrick Mahomes) and tight end (Travis Kelce) in the NFL. But through a game and a half, their offense has struggled to get going.

On Sunday, they scored seven first-half points against the Jaguars. That comes after six second-half points against the Lions -- a four-quarter stretch of 13 total points. Before a touchdown from Patrick Mahomes to Skyy Moore near the end of second quarter in Week 2, the Chiefs' previous 11 possessions -- including their Week 1 game -- looked like this:

Punt. Interception. Punt. Field goal. Field goal. Punt. Turnover on downs. Punt. Punt. Fumble. Interception.

Very un-Chiefs-like. In fact, the Chiefs even chose to punt on the Jacksonville Jaguars 37 yard line.

It was 4th-and-9, and a field goal attempt would've been 54 yards. The Chiefs kicker, Harrison Butker, is 2-for-2 on field goals this season, with a long of 39. He made the longest field goal of the season last year at 62 yards, a Chiefs record.

However, in the second half against the Jaguars, Mahomes found Travis Kelce for a touchdown after the tight end missed the opening-week loss to the Lions.