The Pittsburgh Steelers have the longest-tenured head coach in the NFL, and their lead man is now going to be with them at least through the 2027 season. On Monday, the franchise announced that they had signed head coach Mike Tomlin to a three-year contract extension.

"Mike Tomlin's leadership and commitment to the Steelers have been pivotal to our success during his first 17 years as head coach," Steelers President Art Rooney II said in a statement. "Extending his contract for three more years reflects our confidence in his ability to guide the team back to winning playoff games and championships, while continuing our tradition of success."

Tomlin coached the Steelers to a Super Bowl XLIII victory in 2009, when he became the youngest NFL head coach to win a Super Bowl at the time. He is 173-100-2 as Pittsburgh's lead man, and famously has never registered a losing season in 17 straight years, which is an NFL record.

"I am appreciative for this contract extension and thankful for Art Rooney II for his support during my first 17 years in Pittsburgh," Tomlin said in a statement. "We are continuing to work diligently to get back to where we belong – sustained playoff success with the ultimate goal of winning the franchise's seventh Lombardi Trophy.

"I am very excited to get the 2024 season underway and provide our fans with a memorable year."

Tomlin, who turned 52 in March, acknowledged earlier this year that he would be back in Pittsburgh in 2024, and it was understood that an extension was coming. While it hasn't been smooth sailing in the post-Ben Roethlisberger era, with Pittsburgh having lost four straight playoff games, Steelers owner Art Rooney II has always maintained faith in his head coach.

"The players still respond to Mike, and that's No. 1," Rooney said in January. "He can keep the attention of 20-year-olds for a whole season and keep them in the fight the whole way. If I didn't feel Mike could lead us to a championship, he wouldn't be here."

Tomlin trails just the legendary Chuck Noll in games coached and won for the Steelers. He is 21 wins away from surpassing Noll's 193 victories. Tomlin has won the AFC North seven times, made the playoffs in 11 out of 17 years and has two Super Bowl appearances.