NFL coaches are excited to attack the new kickoff format, and this rule change opens the door for return specialists to have even more of a case to make a 53-man roster. The New York Jets are one of the teams eyeing players who have had success returning kicks and punts, and they reportedly are trying out one this week.

Per NFL Media, the Jets are hosting Jakeem Grant at minicamp on a tryout basis. The 31-year-old is a two-time All-Pro return man, and made the Pro Bowl in 2021 as well. Grant was originally a sixth-round pick of the Miami Dolphins back in 2016 out of Texas Tech.

Injuries have unfortunately drastically affected Grant's career over the last two years. Despite being on the Cleveland Browns roster for the last two seasons, he never played in the regular season. In 2022, Grant suffered a torn Achilles in August, and then in the final preseason game last year, he was carted off the field with a season-ending knee injury.

Grant has crossed 1,000 all-purpose yards twice in six years, and has scored four career punt return touchdowns, and two kick return touchdowns.

The Jets also signed former All-Pro returner Tarik Cohen, who is another player that has missed significant time due to injuries. Both players will likely compete with Xavier Gipson for the right to return kicks for New York.