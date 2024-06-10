FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- When we last saw the Patriots, there was a notable uptick in usage for first-round rookie Drake Maye. During that final OTA session last week, Maye seemingly took a jump up the depth chart as the second quarterback to participate in reps behind Jacoby Brissett and ahead of veteran Bailey Zappe. As New England opened up minicamp on Monday, that remained the case.

Maye was the No. 2 quarterback up throughout the mandatory session Monday and continues to flash his third-overall NFL Draft pick potential. The opening day of minicamp was largely situational with the Patriots putting an emphasis on red zone and no-huddle scenarios. During competitive drills (combined 11-on-11s and 7-on-7s), I had Maye completing 18 of his 23 passes with a few dazzling plays in the process.

Specifically, Maye shined during 7-on-7s when, during one period, he completed all three of his pass attempts for touchdowns. The highlight of the day also came during this period when Maye was able to connect with tight end La'Michael Pettway, who climbed the ladder to make a leaping touchdown reception.

"Every day he's gotten better," Brissett said of Maye following the session. "He's just constantly trying to find ways to get better, was making some nice throws out there."

Brissett added: "He's been here for what? Three and a half weeks, a month? He's made tremendous strides not only calling the plays but footwork, throwing the ball, and his overall understanding of this offense."

Maye will likely continue to serve as the second option in reps through the start of training camp, but Monday's practice was a reminder that it's only a matter of time before he takes the reins as the starter. And if he continues stacking days like he did to start minicamp, that could come sooner rather than later.

Here are some other nuggets from Monday's minicamp opener: