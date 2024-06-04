FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- Drake Maye is on the move. In the prior two OTA sessions open to the media, the New England Patriots first-round pick had been playing third fiddle behind both veterans Jacoby Brissett and Bailey Zappe in terms of how the quarterback reps were handed out. That has since changed.

During Tuesday's practice, the final time we'll see Maye and the Patriots before mandatory minicamp begins next week, the first-year quarterback made the leap to QB2 regarding how the reps were divvied up throughout the session. Brissett, who signed with the team this offseason and is currently the projected Week 1 starter, continued to get the lion's share of reps, but it was Maye who was next up during drills with Zappe following him before giving way to fellow rookie Joe Milton III.

"I think it's a battle," Maye said of moving to QB2 in reps. "Me, Jacoby, and Bailey, we're battling and mixing up who goes with who each day. It's not necessarily, 'Hey, you're going first and you're going second.' Jacoby is getting the first and from there, we're just playing by ear. Obviously, it matters how you do when you're in there."

Overall, it was a mixed day for all the quarterbacks, including Maye, who threw two interceptions. One of the picks wasn't necessarily his fault, while the other seemed to either be an over-thrown ball to one receiver on the right side of the field close to the numbers or an under-thrown ball to another pass-catcher on the boundary further down that side.

By my count, Maye finished 4-for-7 with two picks during 11-on-11s and then completed three of his four passes during 7-on-7s, which was predominantly focused on red zone work.

"He's headed in the right direction," head coach Jerod Mayo said before Tuesday's practice regarding Maye's development. "A lot of times people think it's this longitudinal, just straight line up to the top, and realistically, it's up and down, up and down, up and down. But hopefully, you end up still – from left to right – going in the right direction."

As for offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt, he noted following that session that Maye has been "impressive" but did give the caveat that these are just the initial steps in a long process.

"I think of it as a marathon over a sprint," he said of developing a young quarterback like Maye. "You don't just go out and run a marathon. You've got to go out and train properly for a marathon. It's the same with a quarterback. There's a process and we follow that process, we trust that process. You can't just stick a guy out there and expect him to be successful without the proper training. It is a process and we're making moves in the right direction."

Specifically with Maye, Van Pelt said the Patriots are "going to take our time and do it the right way." He was also asked specifically if there's a timetable that the team has in mind in terms of when he'd take that next step up the depth chart as the starter.

"I think you have to take that as it comes," Van Pelt said. "I think it will be a combination of a couple things. When those decisions are made they'll be made together as a group with Eliot [Wolf] and Coach Mayo. When that time comes, we'll see, but there is no timetable for when that time comes. Jacoby [Brissett], again, is our starter and he's played excellent football for us in the spring and Drake is coming on. Until that changes, we're going to stick with what we've got."

Here are some other takeaways from Tuesday's session: