The Baltimore Ravens continue to chase the Super Bowl under Lamar Jackson. Despite the deep playoff runs in the Jackson era, the Ravens have still fallen short of the league championship game -- despite having one of the most talented rosters in the NFL.

Jackson has been an MVP candidate every season, and one of the game's best quarterbacks. Once the postseason comes, the Ravens have trouble getting over the hump in the talented AFC. Jackson's .745 win percentage is the best ever by a quarterback without a Super Bowl title, as he has multiple turnovers in four of eight playoff games. He's the only multiple-time MVP quarterback with a losing record in the playoffs, as the Ravens average 18.6 points per game in Jackson's starts in the playoffs compared to 28.7 in the regular season.

Baltimore has 78 wins over the last seven seasons, the most for any team without a Super Bowl appearance in NFL history. Yet the Ravens have only been to one conference championship game in the Jackson era, as Jackson has never had a season with multiple playoff wins. For as good as Jackson and the Ravens have been in the regular season, the opposite has happened in the playoffs.

Winning games hasn't been the problem in Baltimore, but getting that first championship since 2012 has been a significant hurdle. The Ravens can restock the cupboard with 11 draft picks this offseason, good capital for a franchise that typically drafts well. Baltimore wasn't significantly active in free agency, signing wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins to bolster the offense and quarterback Cooper Rush to back up Jackson.

With 11 draft picks, the Ravens can significantly bolster the depth on one of the most talented rosters in the NFL. They can also give Jackson another weapon on an already good offense. Then there's the future of tight end Mark Andrews, who could be on the move during this draft.

Let's take a look at what the Ravens need heading into this draft, the picks they have, and what they could do with those selections. We'll also grade every pick once the selection is made.

Baltimore Ravens team needs

Baltimore Ravens draft picks 2025

Overall selections: 11

Round Pick Player Grade 1 No. 27



2 No. 59



3 No. 91



4 No. 129



4 No. 136 (Compensatory)



5 No. 176 (Compensatory)



6 No. 183 (from Panthers)



6 No. 203



6 No. 210 (Compensatory)



6 No. 212 (Compensatory)



7 No. 243





Baltimore Ravens mock drafts, projections

Check out the latest NFL mock drafts from CBS Sports experts along with full coverage of the 2025 NFL Draft.