All 32 NFL teams underwent change this offseason. But certain clubs were especially active with specific positions, investing premium resources in what they hope will be major upgrades for the 2024 season.

Which teams did the most work to elevate each spot? Accounting for both the quantity and quality of change, here's our pick for the top team makeover at each position, from quarterback to special teams:

In: Kirk Cousins, Michael Penix Jr. | Out: Desmond Ridder

Cousins is aging (35) and coming off a serious injury, but he's a proven, steady-handed pocket passer who should quickly enable Atlanta to return to the playoff mix. Penix, meanwhile, offers long-term intrigue as a zippy left-armed succession plan, finally giving the Falcons multiple reasons for hope under center.

Other candidates: Patriots, Steelers, Vikings

In: Saquon Barkley, Will Shipley | Out: D'Andre Swift

Swift was explosive when called upon in 2023, but Barkley is one of the game's top dual-threat ball carriers when healthy, adding even more big-play potential to the Eagles' well-rounded lineup. The rookie Shipley could also make a quick impact as a pass-catching complement.

Other candidates: Packers, Ravens, Titans

In: Keenan Allen, Rome Odunze | Out: Darnell Mooney

For the first time in a long time, Chicago might actually have one of the NFL's top receiving corps. Allen is no spring chicken at 32 with a recent injury history, but when active, he's as sure-handed as they come. Odunze's route running should also complement the speed of D.J. Moore.

Other candidates: Panthers, Texans, Titans

In: Brock Bowers | Out: Austin Hooper

In a quiet tight end market, Bowers has the chance to become an immediate difference-maker in Las Vegas, entering the NFL as a vaunted pass-catching prospect in the mold of San Francisco 49ers star George Kittle. He and Davante Adams could be a big 1-2 punch.

Other candidates: Bengals, Commanders, Dolphins

In: Tyron Smith, Morgan Moses, John Simpson, Olu Fashanu | Out: Mekhi Becton, Laken Tomlinson

There are legitimate questions about the durability of both Smith and Moses, the new veteran bookends in New York, but Gang Green certainly did its part to fortify Aaron Rodgers' front. Fashanu could be the left tackle of the future, and Simpson is also an underrated find from the Baltimore Ravens.

Other candidates: Bengals, Chargers, Titans

DL: Las Vegas Raiders

In: Christian Wilkins | Out: Bilal Nichols

Wilkins went from solid to special as an anchor of the Miami Dolphins' front, so his arrival could do wonders for head coach Antonio Pierce, giving Las Vegas a gap-stuffing companion for the ever-persistent Maxx Crosby off the edge. Wilkins was also a top pocket-pusher in 2023.

Other candidates: Bengals, 49ers, Lions

EDGE: Houston Texans

In: Danielle Hunter | Out: Jonathan Greenard

Hunter (29) is older than Greenard (27), who also had double-digit sacks in 2023, but he's been doing it better for longer, joining DeMeco Ryans' rotation after racking up 87.5 sacks in eight seasons with the Minnesota Vikings. Physically imposing, he should also benefit from playing with Will Anderson Jr.

Other candidates: Giants, 49ers, Jets

LB: Pittsburgh Steelers

In: Patrick Queen, Payton Wilson | Out: Kwon Alexander, Myles Jack

Forever committed to old-school, tough-as-nails defense, Pittsburgh purged a rangy playmaker from one of its top rivals in Queen, who excelled as Roquan Smith's sidekick in 2023. But Wilson is equally as intriguing despite injury concerns, coming out of Wisconsin as a tenacious and instinctual tackler.

Other candidates: Commanders, Eagles, Texans

CB: Tennessee Titans

In: L'Jarius Sneed, Chidobe Awuzie | Out: Sean Murphy-Bunting

Awuzie has been more serviceable than special as a cover man with the Cincinnati Bengals and Dallas Cowboys, but Sneed is a potential game-changer for one of the NFL's most upgraded lineups. His physicality was crucial to the Kansas City Chiefs' last two Super Bowl runs.

Other candidates: Eagles, Lions, Rams

S: Green Bay Packers

In: Xavier McKinney, Javon Bullard | Out: Darnell Savage, Jonathan Owens

McKinney has missed extensive time in two of his four NFL seasons, but his do-it-all ball-hawking gives Green Bay its most talented safety in years. Bullard, a second-round rookie, also has the potential to be a defensive utility man of sorts, bolstering multiple positions.

Other candidates: Buccaneers, Eagles, Rams

STs: Pittsburgh Steelers

In: P Cameron Johnston, KR Cordarrelle Patterson | Out: P Pressley Harvin III

Johnston netted a big free-agent deal after ranking in the top five for inside-the-20 punting percentage in 2023, his third year with the Houston Texans. Patterson, meanwhile, is older at 33, but offers a ton of explosive return experience as the NFL reincentivizes kickoff runbacks.

Other candidates: Packers, Texans