San Francisco 49ers star wideout Brandon Aiyuk did not attend mandatory minicamp this month due to his contract situation. The wide receiver is set to play the 2024 season on his fifth-year option, but he wants a long-term lucrative extension.

The wide receivers market has once again experienced a revolution, as four of the current top five highest-paid pass-catchers received their deals this offseason. The "number" continues to go up and up -- as evidenced by Justin Jefferson's record-breaking four-year, $140 million extension that includes $110 million guaranteed. What will Aiyuk get?

During an appearance on KNBR 680's "Papa & Lund" this past Thursday, Mike Silver of The San Francisco Chronicle reported that the 49ers' most-recent offer to Aiyuk was in the $26 million per year range, H/T NBC Sports Bay Area.

Brandon Aiyuk SF • WR • #11 TAR 105 REC 75 REC YDs 1342 REC TD 7 FL 1 View Profile

A $26 million AAV would make Aiyuk the No. 8 highest-paid wide receiver. There are now four receivers averaging at least $30 million per year. Will Aiyuk make it five? Or would he accept a deal just under that threshold? Jaylen Waddle of the Miami Dolphins, for example, just signed a three-year extension worth $84.75 million ($28.25 million AAV).

Aiyuk is coming off of a career year, as he caught 75 passes for 1,342 yards and seven touchdowns while the 49ers made Super Bowl LVIII. His 17.9 yards per reception ranked second in the NFL, and he recorded seven 100-yard outings, which were the most for a 49er in a single season since Jerry Rice back in 1995. The longer the 49ers wait to extend Aiyuk, the tougher it could get. A couple of other star pass-catchers such as Ja'Marr Chase and CeeDee Lamb are hoping to break the bank sooner rather than later as well.