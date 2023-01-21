Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes hurt his ankle early in the divisional game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The quarterback went down on a tackle, and had a defender's leg fall onto his right ankle twisted as he went to the ground.

Here is a look at what occurred in the first quarter:

The ankle twisting is apparent in the replay, as Jaguars' Travon Walker and Andre Cisco tackled the quarterback.

Here is a look at Mahomes limping:

Mahomes was limping and hobbled to the sideline, but did not receive any brace before going back out for the next play, not missing any time. Mahomes then got his ankle taped and came back in the game, continuing to not miss any plays.

Mahomes did eventually head to the Chiefs' locker room early in the second quarter, and was replaced by backup Chad Henne.

The game was tied at 7-7 when the injury occurred. The Chiefs turned the drive into a field goal to make it 10-3.

If Mahomes does need to miss time, the Chiefs would go to 37-year-old former Jaguar Chad Henne, who has not started a game in eight years.

CBS Sports will continue to provide updates on Mahomes' status throughout the game.