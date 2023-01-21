The Chiefs lost their MVP -- and potential NFL MVP -- when quarterback Patrick Mahomes exited Saturday's divisional round playoff matchup with the Jaguars due to a first-quarter ankle injury. The star signal-caller immediately refused medical attention after his right ankle was pinned on a tackle attempt, remaining under center for several plays. He was later ruled questionable to return, with backup Chad Henne replacing him for several series and extending the Chiefs' lead with a third-quarter scoring drive.

Who is Henne? How long has he been Mahomes' backup? And didn't he take over for him in a previous playoff game? You came to the right place for all the answers:

Who is Chad Henne?

The 37-year-old QB is in his fifth season as Mahomes' backup in Kansas City. He spent the first 10 years of his NFL career as both a starter and No. 2 for the Dolphins and Jaguars, then signed with the Chiefs in 2018. Since serving as the No. 2 QB for Andy Reid's offense, he's appeared in just 10 total games, starting one of them when K.C. rested starters to close the 2020 season.

Repeating history

Henne's emergency work off the bench against the Jaguars came almost exactly two years after he did the same thing in the 2020 season. After starting that year's regular-season finale while the Chiefs rested starters, Henne returned in the divisional round against the Browns when Mahomes was forced out of action with a concussion. He finished 6 of 8 for 66 yards and an interception, as well as a key fourth-down conversion to seal the team's victory -- and its third straight AFC Championship appearance.

Making history

Henne's entrance against Jacksonville allowed him to throw his first career postseason TD, with a short completion to Travis Kelce in the second quarter extending the Chiefs' lead from 10-7 to 17-7, following the extra point. His appearance also marked just the second time in his 11-year career he'd taken a snap in a playoff game.