A six vehicle car crash on Saturday in Dallas, Texas has lead to a police search for Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice, according to the Dallas Morning News. The report states that a vehicle believed to be registered or leased to Rice was involved in an accident at 6:20 p.m. local time on Saturday.

Dallas police spokeswoman Kristin Lowman explained that the preliminary investigation shows someone in a Chevrolet Corvette and someone in a Lamborghini were speeding in the far left lane, when both drivers lost control. The Lamborghini went onto the shoulder and "hit the center median wall, causing a chain reaction collision involving four other vehicles," Lowman said.

It is not known if Rice was present at the scene, though the police call sheet from The News lists Rice as the suspected driver of the Corvette involved. Police are now searching for the 23-year-old in connection with the accident, but it is unknown if he is facing charges over the crash. Rice was not mentioned in Dallas County jail records as of Sunday morning.

Two drivers were given medical attention for minor injuries at crash site and two others went to the hospital for minor injuries.

The individuals in both the Lamborghini and Corvette fled from the scene of the crash, not stopping to provide information or check on the status of the others involved, according to the report.

Rice grew up in Texas, in the Fort Worth area and went to college in Dallas at SMU. He was drafted by the Chiefs in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft.