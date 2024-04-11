SMU has suspended cornerback Teddy Knox, the school announced Wednesday. The decision came after the Dallas Police Department issued an arrest warrant for Knox for his alleged involvement in a multi-car crash that occurred in Dallas on March 30. DPD has also issued a warrant for Kansas City Chiefs receiver Rashee Rice for his alleged involvement in the incident.

"SMU has been notified by Dallas police of an arrest warrant for Theodore"Teddy" Knox, a student-athlete on the Mustang football team," an SMU spokesperson wrote in a statement. "Knox has been suspended from the team. SMU takes these allegations seriously. Federal student privacy laws prevent the University from discussing details involving student disciplinary proceedings."

According to a DPD press release, Rice was driving a Lamborghini and Knox a Corvette on North Central Expressway in Dallas. The two cars were speeding in the far left lane and "caused a chain reaction collision involving four other vehicles".

"The occupants of the Lamborghini and the Corvette all ran from the scene without stopping to determine if anyone needed medical help or providing their information," a DPD spokesperson told CNN. "Two of the involved drivers were treated at the scene by Dallas Fire-Rescue for minor injuries and two occupants of another vehicle were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries."

Rice and Knox each face one count of aggravated assault, one count of collision involving serious bodily injury, and six counts of collision involving injury.

Knox started his career at Mississippi State before transferring to SMU before the start of the 2022 season. He's appeared in 23 games in two seasons at SMU and has primarily played on special teams.