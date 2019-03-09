Chiefs sign Carlos Hyde to a one-year contract one day after the Jaguars cut him

It took Carlos Hyde one day to rebound from his dismissal from the Jaguars. To say he landed on his feet would be an understatement.

On Saturday, Hyde agreed to a one-year contract with the Chiefs, as first reported by ESPN's Adam Schefter, who added that it's a one-year deal worth $1.6 million in guarantees and up to $2.8 million in total. The Chiefs have since confirmed the signing.

We have signed free agent RB Carlos Hyde.



Welcome to #ChiefsKingdom! pic.twitter.com/tcaZA10ZJi — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) March 9, 2019

For Hyde, it's a chance to play in the league's best offense that averaged 35.3 points per game last season, for the league's best offensive play-caller in Andy Reid, and with the league's best quarterback in Patrick Mahomes. He'll join Damien Williams, who emerged in the aftermath of Kareem Hunt's release last season as the team's best running back, in the backfield.

Considering how poorly this past year went for Hyde, it's a tremendous opportunity for him to prove that he can still be effective in the right offense. After averaging 840.7 yards and six touchdowns from scrimmage each season during his four-year run with the 49ers, Hyde signed with the Browns and struggled to make an impact at the beginning of the season. With Nick Chubb waiting around, the Browns traded Hyde to the Jaguars, where he also struggled. In all, he accumulated 604 yards and five touchdowns from scrimmage while averaging 3.3 yards per touch last season. The Jaguars released him on Friday along with two other veterans.

For the Chiefs, they're now looking at fairly capable backfield duo of Williams and Hyde. What's important is that both of them have demonstrated the ability to catch the ball, which is a requirement in an Andy Reid offense. In 2017, Hyde caught 59 passes. This past season, Williams caught 24 passes in his five starts, including two playoff games.

It also means the Chiefs are likely out of the Le'Veon Bell sweepstakes that will begin next week. While Hyde's contract isn't a monster, it is decent money for a running back who isn't expected to take on a huge workload. The Chiefs could, in theory, still sign Bell and roll into next season with Bell, Williams, and Hyde, but that would probably be overkill for a team that has a ton of other pressing needs on the other side of the ball. It's more likely they'll use their money to fix one of the league's worst defenses.