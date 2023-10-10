The Denver Broncos and Kansas City Chiefs will meet on Thursday Night Football to get the Week 6 NFL schedule underway. Arrowhead Stadium hosts the action, with the Chiefs riding a four-game winning streak. Kansas City is 4-1 this season, including a 1-1 mark at home, and has won 15 straight games against the Broncos. Denver is 1-4 overall and 1-1 on the road this season under new head coach Sean Payton.

Kickoff is at 8:15 p.m. ET in Kansas City. Kansas City is a 10.5-point favorite, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 49 in the latest Chiefs vs. Broncos odds. Before making any Broncos vs. Chiefs picks, you need to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season on an incredible 171-119 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 25-11 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of last season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has set its sights on Chiefs vs. Broncos and just locked in its picks and Thursday Night Football predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Broncos vs. Chiefs:

Chiefs vs. Broncos spread: Chiefs -10.5

Chiefs vs. Broncos over/under: 49 points

Chiefs vs. Broncos money line: Chiefs -583, Broncos +428

DEN: Broncos are 0-4-1 against the spread this season

KC: Chiefs are 3-2 against the spread this season

Chiefs vs. Broncos picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why the Broncos can cover

Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson, a nine-time Pro Bowler, has thrown for more than 1,200 yards with 11 touchdown passes and only two interceptions this season. He is No. 2 in the NFL in passing touchdown rate (6.7%) and No. 4 with a 106.1 passer rating through five weeks.

Wilson is also in the top 10 in yards per pass attempt (7.4) and interception rate (1.2%) and has added 119 rushing yards to keep pressure on opposing defenses. The Broncos are averaging more than 24 points per game, landing above the NFL average this season, and Denver is in the top 10 with 2.26 yards per drive. Wilson's 11 touchdown passes rank in the top five and Denver is in the top eight with 5.8 yards per play and 4.9 yards per rush attempt in 2023. See which team to pick here.

Why the Chiefs can cover

Kansas City has dominated the AFC West over a large period of time. The Chiefs are 42-6 in the last 48 games against divisional opponents and enter this week on a 15-game winning streak head-to-head against Denver. The Chiefs also benefit from Arrowhead Stadium, posting a 9-1 record at home last season, including the playoffs, and a 19-5 mark at home since the start of the 2021 season. That is the best mark in the NFL over that span, and Kansas City's dynamic offense is a big reason for that success.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is arguably the most valuable player in the NFL and leads a group that is averaging 381 total yards per game and 36.6 yards per possession. The Chiefs are also averaging 5.8 yards per play with 25.6 points per game and 2.35 points per drive. Kansas City leads the NFL in third down conversion rate, moving the chains on 51.5% of attempts. The Chiefs are in the top eight of the league in red zone efficiency, first downs per game and passing yards per game. See which team to pick here.

How to make Chiefs vs. Broncos picks on TNF

SportsLine's model is leaning Over the point total, calling for 52 combined points. The model also says one side of the spread cashes in nearly 60% of simulations. You can only see the model's TNF picks at SportsLine.

So who wins Broncos vs. Chiefs on Thursday Night Football, and which side of the spread cashes almost 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Broncos vs. Chiefs spread you need to jump on, all from the model on a 171-119 roll on NFL picks, and find out.