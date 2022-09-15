The Kansas City Chiefs have won six consecutive AFC West titles, and a win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday Night Football would put them in solo first place in the division after just two weeks of the 2022 NFL schedule. Kansas City got off to a strong start this year with a 44-21 blowout win over Arizona last week, while Los Angeles got past the Raiders in a 24-19 final. The Chargers pulled off an upset at Arrowhead Stadium last season and have split their last four meetings with the Chiefs.

Kickoff from Arrowhead Stadium is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. Kansas City is a four-point favorite in the latest Chiefs vs. Chargers odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 54. Before making any Chargers vs. Chiefs picks, be sure to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Chiefs vs. Chargers spread: Kansas City -4

Chiefs vs. Chargers over/under: 54 points

Chiefs vs. Chargers money line: Kansas City -210, Los Angeles +175

KC: Chiefs are 6-1 against the spread in their last seven home games

LAC: Chargers are 1-5 ATS in their last six contests following a straight-up win

Why the Chiefs can cover

Kansas City lost star wide receiver Tyreek Hill during the offseason, but that did not phase the offense in its season-opener against Arizona. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw for 360 yards and five touchdowns, with tight end Travis Kelce catching eight passes for 121 yards and a score. Rookie running back Isiah Pacheco rushed 12 times for 62 yards and a touchdown in his NFL debut, while Clyde Edwards-Helaire posted 74 total yards and two touchdowns.

The Chiefs put together a strong defensive performance as well, holding Arizona to just seven points through the first three quarters of the game. They will face a Los Angeles offense that was not overly convincing in Week 1, rushing for just 76 yards on 31 carries. Star running back Austin Ekeler averaged 2.6 yards per attempt, which will not get the job done against a team like Kansas City. Kansas City has won eight of its last nine home games and has covered the spread in eight of its last 11 games overall, while the Chargers have only covered four times in their last 12 contests. Los Angeles is 3-13 in its last 16 head-to-head meetings with the Chiefs.

Why the Chargers can cover

Kansas City has suffered two home losses each of the last two seasons, with Los Angeles delivering one per campaign. Justin Herbert has been a key player in both of those victories, amassing 583 passing yards with seven touchdowns and no interceptions while also running for a score. The 24-year-old from the University of Oregon is looking to join Dan Fouts (seven) and Philip Rivers (six) as the only Chargers quarterbacks with at least three of the franchise's 22 all-time wins at Arrowhead Stadium.

Herbert will be without wideout Keenan Allen (hamstring), who led Los Angeles with 66 receiving yards against the Raiders, which will give DeAndre Carter an opportunity to prove that last week wasn't a fluke. The 29-year-old receiver made three catches for 64 yards and a touchdown versus Las Vegas in his debut with the Chargers after signing a one-year contract in April. Carter entered 2022 with three TD receptions in 60 NFL contests, all of them coming during a three-game streak with Washington last season.

