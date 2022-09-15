The Kansas City Chiefs will attempt to continue shattering opposing defenses when they begin Week 2 of the 2022 NFL schedule against the visiting Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday Night Football. Dating back to last postseason, the Chiefs (1-0) have scored at least 42 points in three of their last four games after rolling to a 44-21 victory at Arizona in their 2022 opener last week. They could be hard-pressed to rack up points against AFC West rival Los Angeles (1-0), which hasn't allowed 40 or more in the all-time series since suffering a 42-10 loss at Kansas City in 2000. The Chargers opened their campaign with a 24-19 home triumph over Las Vegas.

Kickoff from Arrowhead Stadium is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. Kansas City is a four-point favorite in the latest Chiefs vs. Chargers odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 54. Before making any Chargers vs. Chiefs picks, be sure to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Chiefs vs. Chargers spread: Kansas City -4

Chiefs vs. Chargers over/under: 54 points

Chiefs vs. Chargers money line: Kansas City -210, Los Angeles +175

KC: Chiefs are 6-1 against the spread in their last seven home games

LAC: Chargers are 1-5 ATS in their last six contests following a straight-up win

Why the Chiefs can cover

Kansas City had five players score a touchdown in its season-opener, marking the league-high eighth time since the start of the 2018 campaign it has accomplished the feat. The Chiefs have produced at least 40 points on 12 occasions in that span, which also leads the NFL. One of the team's TDs against the Cardinals was recorded by running back Isiah Pacheco, who led the club with 62 rushing yards in his debut after being selected from Rutgers in the seventh round of this year's NFL Draft.

The AFC Offensive Player of the Week, Patrick Mahomes threw five TD passes, marking the sixth time in his 64 career contests he has recorded at least that many. The 26-year-old is tied with Dan Marino and Ben Roethlisberger for the fourth-most outings with at least five scoring tosses, but needed 178 and 185 fewer games, respectively, to pull even. Mahomes has thrown 46 touchdown passes and only three interceptions in 14 career contests during the month of September, making three or more TD tosses on 12 occasions.

Why the Chargers can cover

Patrick Mahomes has only lost three of his 24 career games against divisional foes, and two of the defeats came at the hands of the Chargers. Los Angeles trailed by three points with less than three minutes remaining at Kansas City last year before rallying to win. Chargers receiver Mike Williams finished that contest with 122 yards on seven catches and has amassed 306 yards and five TD receptions in the Chargers' last three wins at Arrowhead.

Herbert had three scoring tosses in last week's victory against the Raiders, marking the eighth time since the start of the 2021 campaign he's hurled at least a trio of TD passes. The 24-year-old has thrown for 10 scores and run for three others in four career meetings with the Chiefs. The Chargers will hope for another strong defensive performance after registering six sacks and three interceptions versus Las Vegas, with half of the sacks being recorded by former Raider Khalil Mack in his debut with Los Angeles.

