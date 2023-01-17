The AFC West champion Kansas City Chiefs will try to advance to the conference championship for the fifth straight season when they host the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Divisional Round of the 2023 NFL playoffs on Saturday. Kansas City (14-3), which received a bye as the top seed in the AFC playoff bracket after winning its seventh consecutive division title, fell to 2-2 in the last four conference championship games following last year's overtime loss to Cincinnati. Jacksonville (10-8) recorded a shocking 31-30 comeback victory against the Los Angeles Chargers in the wild-card round last weekend after allowing the first 27 points of the contest.

Kickoff from Arrowhead Stadium is set for 4:30 p.m. ET. Kansas City is an 8.5-point favorite in the latest Chiefs vs. Jaguars odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 52. Before locking in any Jaguars vs. Chiefs picks, make sure you check out the latest NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven projection model.

Chiefs vs. Jaguars spread: Kansas City -8.5

Chiefs vs. Jaguars over/under: 52 points

Chiefs vs. Jaguars money line: Kansas City -455, Jacksonville +345

KC: Chiefs are 1-7-1 against the spread in their last nine home games

JAX: Jaguars are 1-5-1 ATS in their last seven meetings with Kansas City

Why the Chiefs can cover

After suffering a 24-20 home loss to Buffalo in Week 6, Kansas City won 10 of its final 11 contests and ended the regular season with a five-game winning streak. One of the Chiefs' victories during the surge was a 27-17 triumph over Jacksonville in Week 10, its sixth straight win in the all-time series. Patrick Mahomes was superb in the victory and completed 26-of-35 pass attempts for 331 yards and four touchdowns.

The 2018 NFL MVP, Mahomes was the league leader this season in passing yards (career-high 5,250), TD tosses (41) and total quarterback rating (77.7). The 27-year-old posted 10 300-yard performances and made at least three scoring passes on eight occasions. Mahomes' favorite target was tight end Travis Kelce, who finished third in the NFL in receptions (110), eighth in receiving yards (1,338) and second in touchdown catches (12).

Why the Jaguars can cover

Jacksonville thrived after its loss at Kansas City, winning seven of its last eight games, including last week's shocker against the Chargers. The Jaguars, who have won three consecutive road contests for the first time since 2017, saw Trevor Lawrence overcome a first half versus Los Angeles in which he threw four interceptions to finish with 288 passing yards and four scoring tosses. The 23-year-old quarterback finished ninth during the regular season with 4,113 yards while throwing 25 TD passes and only eight interceptions after sharing the league lead in 2021 with 17.

One of Lawrence's touchdown passes last weekend went to Christian Kirk, whose first season with Jacksonville was his best in the NFL thus far. After spending his first four campaigns with Arizona, the 26-year-old wideout set career-highs with 84 receptions, 1,108 receiving yards and eight TD catches, two of which came in Week 10 against Kansas City. Lawrence's college teammate at Clemson, running back Travis Etienne Jr., missed his entire rookie season with a foot injury, but rushed for 1,125 yards and five TDs in 2022 before gaining 109 yards on 20 carries last week versus the Chargers.

How to make Chiefs vs. Jaguars picks

