The AFC West champion Kansas City Chiefs will try to pick up where they left off in the regular season when they host the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday in the Divisional Round of the 2023 NFL playoffs. Kansas City (14-3) matched the single-season franchise record for victories by ending the 2022 campaign with a five-game winning streak. The Chiefs won 10 of their final 11 contests, with one of the victories coming against the Jaguars in Week 10. Jacksonville (10-8) went 6-1 following that loss and won the AFC South before rallying from a 27-point deficit to post a 31-30 victory against the Los Angeles Chargers in the wild-card round.

Chiefs vs. Jaguars spread: Kansas City -8.5

Chiefs vs. Jaguars over/under: 53 points

Chiefs vs. Jaguars money line: Kansas City -455, Jacksonville +345

KC: Chiefs are 1-7-1 against the spread in their last nine home games

JAX: Jaguars are 1-5-1 ATS in their last seven meetings with Kansas City

Why the Chiefs can cover

Kansas City was an offensive juggernaut during the regular season, ranking first with an average of 413.6 total yards and 297.8 through the air. The team exceeded those numbers against Jacksonville, as Patrick Mahomes passed for 331 yards while the Chiefs racked up 486 yards of offense. The 27-year-old quarterback recorded one of his eight performances with at least three touchdown passes this campaign, throwing one to four different receivers.

The Chiefs also led the NFL in scoring, averaging 29.2 points and producing at least 30 on eight occasions. Mahomes threw a league-leading 41 TD passes and tight end Travis Kelce was second with a career-high 12 touchdown catches. Running back Jerick McKinnon, who also ran for a score, has had a touchdown reception in six consecutive contests. See which team to pick here.

Why the Jaguars can cover

Jacksonville thrived after its loss at Kansas City, winning seven of its last eight games, including last week's shocker against the Chargers. The Jaguars, who have won three consecutive road contests for the first time since 2017, saw Trevor Lawrence overcome a first half versus Los Angeles in which he threw four interceptions to finish with 288 passing yards and four scoring tosses. The 23-year-old quarterback finished ninth during the regular season with 4,113 yards while throwing 25 TD passes and only eight interceptions after sharing the league lead in 2021 with 17.

One of Lawrence's touchdown passes last weekend went to Christian Kirk, whose first season with Jacksonville was his best in the NFL thus far. After spending his first four campaigns with Arizona, the 26-year-old wideout set career-highs with 84 receptions, 1,108 receiving yards and eight TD catches, two of which came in Week 10 against Kansas City. Lawrence's college teammate at Clemson, running back Travis Etienne Jr., missed his entire rookie season with a foot injury, but rushed for 1,125 yards and five TDs in 2022 before gaining 109 yards on 20 carries last week versus the Chargers. See which team to pick here.

