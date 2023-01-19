The Jacksonville Jaguars will seek their seventh consecutive victory when they visit the top-seeded Kansas City Chiefs in the 2023 NFL playoffs Divisional Round on Saturday. Jacksonville (10-8) defeated Tennessee in its regular-season finale to capture the AFC South crown after posting just three victories in 2021 and overcame a 27-point deficit against the Los Angeles Chargers to record a 31-30 triumph during Super Wild Card Weekend. The Chiefs (14-3), who claimed the AFC West for the seventh year in a row, also ended the regular season with five straight wins and defeated the Jaguars 27-17 in Week 10.

Kickoff from Arrowhead Stadium is set for 4:30 p.m. ET. Kansas City is a nine-point favorite in the latest Chiefs vs. Jaguars odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 53.

Here are the NFL odds and betting lines for Jaguars vs. Chiefs:

Chiefs vs. Jaguars spread: Kansas City -9

Chiefs vs. Jaguars over/under: 53 points

Chiefs vs. Jaguars money line: Kansas City -480, Jacksonville +360

KC: Chiefs are 1-7-1 against the spread in their last nine home games

JAX: Jaguars are 1-5-1 ATS in their last seven meetings with Kansas City

Why the Chiefs can cover

Kansas City was an offensive juggernaut during the regular season, ranking first with an average of 413.6 total yards and 297.8 through the air. The team exceeded those numbers against Jacksonville, as Patrick Mahomes passed for 331 yards while the Chiefs racked up 486 yards of offense. The 27-year-old quarterback recorded one of his eight performances with at least three touchdown passes this campaign, throwing one to four different receivers.

The Chiefs also led the NFL in scoring, averaging 29.2 points and producing at least 30 on eight occasions. Mahomes threw a league-leading 41 TD passes and tight end Travis Kelce was second with a career-high 12 touchdown catches. Running back Jerick McKinnon, who also ran for a score, has had a touchdown reception in six consecutive contests.

Why the Jaguars can cover

Jacksonville ranked in the top 10 in total yards (357.4), passing yards (232.9) and scoring (23.8 points). The Jaguars did so with a second-year quarterback in Trevor Lawrence and numerous skill players in their first year with the club. The 23-year-old Lawrence, who was selected first overall in the 2021 NFL Draft, struggled as a rookie, but bounced back to improve his passer rating from 71.9 to 95.2, the second-largest increase by a No. 1 draft pick since Terry Bradshaw in 1971.

Lawrence resembled a rookie in the first half last week, throwing four interceptions against the Chargers. However, he completed 23-of-29 attempts after the fourth pick and began Jacksonville's comeback with a touchdown pass late in the second quarter before throwing three more in the second half. Three of his TD tosses were to newcomers in tight end Evan Engram and wideouts Zay Jones and Christian Kirk, who all set career-highs in catches and receiving yards during their first season with the Jaguars.

