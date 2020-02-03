Chiefs win Super Bowl LIV: Twitter reactions from Eagles, LeBron James, Terrell Owens and more players

The Kansas City Chiefs are Super Bowl champions and victors of Super Bowl LIV -- their first big-game appearance in 50 years. Kansas City won the Super bowl in dramatic fashion, erasing a 10-point deficit with 6:13 to play in the fourth quarter to defeat the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 and win the championship.

It was their third straight come from behind postseason victory. Kansas City scored the final 21 points of the game to win the championship. Damien Williams sealed the victory with a 38-yard touchdown run with 1:12 left, finishing with 17 carries for 104 yards and a touchdown. After the game, third-year quarterback Patrick Mahomes was named the Super Bowl's MVP.

Andy Reid captured his first Super Bowl championship in his 21st season, his seventh with the Chiefs. Reid returned to the Super Bowl for the first time in 15 years, the second-longest gap between Super Bowl appearances for a head coach. In his previous appearance as head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles, he fell short, but this time was different.

Twitter was supportive of both the Chiefs and Reid, who was the sentimental favorite to win a championship.

Happy as hell for the big guy Andy Reid!! Congrats Coach!!! 👏🏾🙏🏾 — LeBron James (@KingJames) February 3, 2020

So happy for my guy. Well deserved for the @Chiefs. Now give him the credit he deserves. First Class coach, friend & dad. pic.twitter.com/GRGR28FgeV — Donovan McNabb (@donovanjmcnabb) February 3, 2020

CONGRATS TO MY ABSOLUTE FAVORITE COACH ANDY REID ON YOUR 1ST SUPER BOWL WIN!! YOU DESERVED IT! CONGRATS @CHIEFS! Super Bowl LIV Champs — Terrell Owens (@terrellowens) February 3, 2020

CONGRATULATIONS COACH REID!! You finally got the hump off of your back. You have been a blessing to so many of us as a Coach yes, but also as a man. You’ve learned & given so much to so many... You Earned it!! LOVE YOU!!! #BigRed #SuperBowlChampion pic.twitter.com/bc1nqJjgJG — Brian Dawkins (@BrianDawkins) February 3, 2020

I think even twitter has to be happy for Andy — Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) February 3, 2020

Big Red and #ChiefsKingdom I’m so happy for y’all! All my guys that’s still playing in KC congrats! — Jeremy Maclin (@jmac___19) February 3, 2020

I’m happy for Andy Reid. I thought this game was over! This is why you play the game and let other folks that don’t know a thing just watch. This was one of the best games I’ve seen. Great Game! Congrats to the Chiefs. The wait is over — Torrey Smith (@TorreySmithWR) February 3, 2020

Congrats to the Chiefs!

Man, what a great game.

Great end to the season.

The quest for Super Bowl 55 is on#SuperBowl — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) February 3, 2020

Eric Bieniemy called damn near a flawless game! Wow — Allen Robinson II (@AllenRobinson) February 3, 2020

Wow!!! So Proud of my guys, this was the ultimate goal. Chiefs did it!!!! What a blessing, Andy you deserve this man. — Derrick Johnson (@superdj56) February 3, 2020

Congratulations to #Tigers 2014 37th-round pick Patrick Mahomes on winning MVP of his football game. — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) February 3, 2020

Congratulations to the Kansas City chiefs... congratulations @PatrickMahomes and congratulations to you Andy Reid — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) February 3, 2020

Patrick Mahomes, the game MVP, went 26 for 42 for 286 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions in the win. Mahomes threw two touchdowns in the final 6:13 to lead the Chiefs to victory.

This win is the Chiefs' second Super Bowl title.