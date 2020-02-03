Chiefs win Super Bowl LIV: Twitter reactions from Eagles, LeBron James, Terrell Owens and more players
The Chiefs won their first Super Bowl title in 50 years
The Kansas City Chiefs are Super Bowl champions and victors of Super Bowl LIV -- their first big-game appearance in 50 years. Kansas City won the Super bowl in dramatic fashion, erasing a 10-point deficit with 6:13 to play in the fourth quarter to defeat the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 and win the championship.
It was their third straight come from behind postseason victory. Kansas City scored the final 21 points of the game to win the championship. Damien Williams sealed the victory with a 38-yard touchdown run with 1:12 left, finishing with 17 carries for 104 yards and a touchdown. After the game, third-year quarterback Patrick Mahomes was named the Super Bowl's MVP.
Andy Reid captured his first Super Bowl championship in his 21st season, his seventh with the Chiefs. Reid returned to the Super Bowl for the first time in 15 years, the second-longest gap between Super Bowl appearances for a head coach. In his previous appearance as head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles, he fell short, but this time was different.
Twitter was supportive of both the Chiefs and Reid, who was the sentimental favorite to win a championship.
Patrick Mahomes, the game MVP, went 26 for 42 for 286 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions in the win. Mahomes threw two touchdowns in the final 6:13 to lead the Chiefs to victory.
This win is the Chiefs' second Super Bowl title.
