Anthony Richardson's rookie season with the Indianapolis Colts did not go as he planned, playing in just four games due to injuries before being shut down to have season-ending shoulder injury. The quarterback underwent the procedure in October and began throwing in February. Since his first throw post-surgery, last year's No. 4 overall pick has made significant progress and is ready for his comeback.

"I've never waited this long to get back to playing football. I'm just on a mission this year. Once that mission's complete, then I'll be good," Richardson said, via ESPN.

Remembering his first throw after the surgery, the former Florida signal-caller noted that he "felt like a robot."

"I know my feeling and how I'm supposed to feel throwing the ball," Richardson said. "But that first one, it was like, 'Dang.' I was like, 'That's not me, and I want to be me right now.'"

Thanks to rehab, motivation and time, Richardson is back feeling a little more "him" as he works to gain strength and get his muscle memory back. He has impressed many along his recovery journey, including Colts coach Shane Steichen, general manager Chris Ballard and offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter, who went to see Richardson throw last month.

"I was like, 'My God,'" Ballard said. "I mean, you wouldn't know that he's still in rehab watching him play football."

While there is clear progress, Richardson still has a ways to go as he remains on a pitch count, sometimes pushing that mark of 40 throws per day if he does not get his routes perfect. Richardson is trying find the line between getting things right and not pushing himself too hard, something he says his former self had an even more difficult time with.

"I used to be really bad," he said of being a perfectionist. "The old me, we probably would have been there [throwing] for another 30 minutes. But I'm just trying to find that balance."

The team also wants to be cautious as to not do too much to create further damage to the quarterback they are hoping will be their starter for years to come. Steichen said Richardson might be cleared for offseason workouts, but quickly checked himself, being sure to make no promises.

Ballard says he is "really excited" about what the future holds for his quarterback, saying the more he is around Richardson, the more "belief" he has in him. The Colts' front office and coaches are just as confident in Richardson going forward as he is in himself. The 21-year-old said he sees himself "slowly turning into the leader that my team needs me to be."

"People didn't really get to see everything I could do on the field," Richardson said. "So, it's kind of like a rookie season for me still. But now I've gained a lot more knowledge and understanding about football and the NFL ... I'm ready for every opportunity that's in front of me."

Of the things he misses about the game, Richardson says "just running out on the field, running through the tunnel with pads on. I miss being able to contribute and help the team. I just miss being out there. I just want to win."

The injuries he suffered in 2023 may have cut his season short, but they also gave him a life lesson and a change in perspective.

"It's a blessing, really," Richardson said. "The way I see it, if this didn't happen to me, I don't think I would be where I am now and have the mindset I have now. I appreciate the little things in life a little bit more. I appreciate the people around me a little bit more. I appreciate my opportunities a little bit more."

He continued: "I have to live with it, and I'm happily living with it. It'll make me stronger mentally, physically, and emotionally. So, I'm thankful for it because it's given me a different outlook on myself and the season I'm about to have."

Last season, Richardson threw for 577 yards, three touchdowns and one interception, while rushing for 136 yards and four touchdowns in four starts.