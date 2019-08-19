Colts continue running back roulette, place D'Onta Foreman on IR and sign Charcandrick West

The Indianapolis Colts continued to shuffle the pieces at running back on Monday. According to Ian Rapoport, the Colts have placed recently-signed D'Onta Foreman on injured reserve and signed free agent Charcandrick West. The Colts also signed undrafted free agent running back Marquis Young.

According to Aaron Wilson of The Houston Chronicle, Foreman tore his biceps and is expected to be out for four months. After being released by the Houston Texans, the Colts claimed Foreman off of waivers two weeks ago. The Texans reportedly cut ties with the mid-round pick they originally had high hopes for in part due to his work ethic. ESPN's Adam Schefter even added that Houston felt he needed to "grow up." He played in Saturday's matchup against the Cleveland Browns, and rushed the ball once for a loss and recorded one reception for six yards.

West was signed by the Kansas City Chiefs as an undrafted free agent following the 2014 NFL Draft. West arrived on the scene during his second NFL season -- rushing for 634 yards on 160 carries with four touchdowns. The following two seasons, he played in more of a reserve role before being released prior to the 2018 season. In December, the Chiefs decided to give West another shot, but he recorded just two rushes in three games.

Young led UMass in rushing in each of his four collegiate seasons, but he went undrafted in the 2019 NFL Draft. The addition of he and West are just the latest of several moves the Colts have made at running back.

Indianapolis currently has Nyheim Hines, Jordan Wilkins, Jonathan Williams and Aca'Cedric Ware backing up Marlon Mack on the depth chart, but Wilkins has missed time due to an undisclosed injury. The Colts also signed former Chiefs running back Spencer Ware this offseason, but he was placed on the reserve/physically unable to perform list earlier this month. Stephen Holder of The Athletic reports that Ware is dealing with a foot injury.