On Friday, Joe Flacco officially became a member of the Indianapolis Colts. While he is excited for his new opportunity, Flacco expected to remain with the Browns after helping Cleveland capture a playoff berth last season.

Flacco, during his introductory press conference with the Colts, admitted that he was "a little surprised" that Cleveland didn't re-sign him, via The Athletic. The 39-year-old said that, unlike last year, he's excited to sign with a team now rather than during the regular season. He's also looking forward to working with Colts second-year quarterback Anthony Richardson.

"It's just about being in the room with him, Flacco said. "It's just kind of being able to bring the experience and being able to help him simplify things and go out there and play fast."

While his time in Cleveland was short, Flacco certainly left his mark. The Browns recently expressed their appreciation for Flacco, who went 4-1 as the team's starter in 2023.

Flacco was at home last season before the Browns reached out to him after injuries decimated the their quarterback position. He was signed to Cleveland's practice squad on Nov. 20 and was inserted into the starting lineup in Week 13. Flacco remained in the starting lineup for the remainder of the year and played an integral role in the Browns making the playoffs.

"Joe, it was one helluva ride," the Browns wrote on X. "You brought such a sense of joy and genuine excitement to this team game in and game out. We were proud to have you in the orange and brown and we wish you nothing but the best in Indianapolis."

It's safe to say that both the Browns and Flacco benefitted from his short time in Cleveland. The Browns made the playoffs, while Flacco played well enough to win NFL Comeback Player of the Year. His play last season also led to his current opportunity in Indianapolis.

Joe Flacco CLE • QB • #15 CMP% 60.3 YDs 1616 TD 13 INT 8 YD/Att 7.92 View Profile

"I think I was so fortunate to become a part of this team," Flacco said shortly after Cleveland's playoff loss to Houston. And I know a lot of people can say that, but it really is. To be given a chance to do this with those guys, I'm super grateful for it."