Colts owner on Adam Vinatieri: 'Of course it's a concern' after kicker has bad day, apparently mulls future

The Indianapolis Colts have endured one retirement announcement this year with franchise quarterback Andrew Luck. Longtime kicker Adam Vinatieri hasn't made any official announcement that he's going to do the same, but speculation is rising after his comments following the Colts' 19-17 win over the Tennessee Titans Sunday.

Vinatieri missed two extra points in the win, including one after the go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter. Sunday was the second straight week Vinatieri has struggled. He went 1-for-3 on field goals and 1-for-2 on extra points in an overtime loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

When Vinatieri walked out of the locker room on Sunday afternoon, he told reporters, "You'll hear from me tomorrow," according to ESPN's Mike Wells. He told reporters again that they would be hearing from him Monday, despite it being the players' day off.

Certainly it's a concern for Colts owner Jim Irsay, as the kicker mulls his future.

"All our fans, like I, hurt with Adam, because no one hurts more than Adam does and it breaks my heart to see it because I know how hard he works. So of course it is a concern," Irsay told WISH-TV. "I can't lie to you guys. Anyone would tell you it's a concern. Adam, coach (Frank Reich), Chris (general manger Chris Ballard), everyone. Yeah, it's a concern. This league is professional football. We all have to produce. The expectation is to win when you're professional.

"So we've got to figure out where we're at there. And see what coach and Chris think is the best direction, and I know Adam will be the most self-honest person of all. So we'll just see where we're at."

During a discussion on NBC on Sunday night, it was said, "It's safe to assume" Vinatieri is leaning towards retirement, creating more speculation on his future.

Vinatieri is on his way toward being just the third full-time kicker to enter the Hall of Fame. The three-time Pro Bowl selection as two game-winning kicks in the Super Bowl, led the league in field goal percentage three times, has the most points scored in NFL history, the most field goals made in league history, and is 11th all-time in field goal percentage in 24 seasons with the Colts and New England Patriots.

What Vinatieri will say Monday will certainly be must-see TV.