The 2024 NFL Draft is in the books. Now comes the fun part: seeing the next generation of talent in action. How, exactly, can you identify some of the NFL's biggest new names? It helps to know their jersey numbers.
Here, we're tracking official announcements of jersey numbers for every first-round pick of the 2024 class, including the historic six-man crop of quarterbacks, a few of which got their rookie-year digits immediately upon arrival:
|Player
|Overall Pick
|Team
|Jersey Number
|1
|Bears
18
|QB Jayden Daniels
|2
|Commanders
|5
|QB Drake Maye
|3
|Patriots
|10
|WR Marvin Harrison Jr.
|4
|Cardinals
|18
|OT Joe Alt
|5
|Chargers
|76
|WR Malik Nabers
|6
|Giants
|9
|OT JC Latham
|7
|Titans
|55
|QB Michael Penix Jr.
|8
|Falcons
|9
WR Rome Odunze
|9
|Bears
15
|QB J.J. McCarthy
|10
|Vikings
|9
|OT Olu Fashanu
|11
|Jets
|74
|QB Bo Nix
|12
|Broncos
|10
|TE Brock Bowers
|13
|Raiders
|89
|OT Taliese Fuaga
|14
|Saints
|75
|DE Laiatu Latu
|15
|Colts
|97
|DT Byron Murphy II
|16
|Seahawks
|91
|LB Dallas Turner
|17
|Vikings
|15
|OT Amarius Mims
|18
|Bengals
|71
|OLB Jared Verse
|19
|Rams
|8
|OT Troy Fautanu
|20
|Steelers
|76
|OLB Chop Robinson
|21
|Dolphins
|44
|CB Quinyon Mitchell
|22
|Eagles
|30
|WR Brian Thomas Jr.
|23
|Jaguars
|7
|CB Terrion Arnold
|24
|Lions
|0
|OT Jordan Morgan
|25
|Packers
|77
|C Graham Barton
|26
|Buccaneers
|62
|DE Darius Robinson
|27
|Cardinals
|56
|WR Xavier Worthy
|28
|Chiefs
|1
|OT Tyler Guyton
|29
|Cowboys
|60
|CB Nate Wiggins
|30
|Ravens
|2
|WR Ricky Pearsall
|31
|49ers
|14
|32
|Panthers
17