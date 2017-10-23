Colts rookie Malik Hooker out for season after reportedly tearing ACL, MCL

Malik Hooker has had a stellar rookie season for the Colts. Unfortunately, it appears to be already over after seven games.

On Sunday, Hooker tore his ACL and MCL, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, who added that Hooker is out for the remainder of the season.

#Colts S Malik Hooker suffered a torn ACL and MCL today, sources say. The impressive rookie season for the first rounder is over. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 23, 2017

Hooker appeared to confirm the report on Twitter, writing that it "was a fun year while it lasted."

Hooker, a safety taken 15th overall in this year's draft out of Ohio State, led the Colts with three interceptions in seven games. Entering Sunday's game, he ranked ninth among all safeties in cover yards per snap, according to Pro Football Focus. He was flat out dominant against the Titans a week ago.

Safety Malik Hooker is living up to his draft status 👀 pic.twitter.com/gUzIqqaaMQ — Pro Football Focus (@PFF) October 17, 2017

Hooker's season ended Sunday when he was blindsided by a block against the Jaguars.

Malik Hooker did walk off the field under his own power after this hit for the #Colts ... but that knee injury looked serious 😬😬😬 pic.twitter.com/uiYhdxvYgI — Andy McDonnell (@Andy_McDonnell) October 22, 2017

The Colts have been dealing with some brutal injury luck. Most notably is the case of Andrew Luck's shoulder injury, though the Colts aren't blameless in that. Luck has yet to play this season, and according to CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora, he's likely out until December.

At 2-5, the Colts' playoff hopes are fading fast. Engineering a turnaround without Hooker and Luck won't be easy.