The Colts will be without star running back Jonathan Taylor for at least the first four games of the 2023 season after keeping the disgruntled Pro Bowler on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list. But they might be getting additional reinforcements for Week 1, with backup Zack Moss on track to potentially suit up for the season opener, according to coach Shane Steichen.

"I hope so," Steichen told reporters of Moss returning to practice ahead of the Colts' Sept. 10 kickoff against the Jaguars. "He's trending in the right direction, and hopefully he'll be out there Week 1."

The 25-year-old Moss suffered a broken arm at the start of training camp and has been sidelined ever since. The former Bills third-round pick, acquired via trade last November, remained out of practice Thursday, but he also appeared for the first time without a brace on his surgically repaired arm, even throwing and catching the ball on the sidelines.

The Utah product played a prominent role for Indianapolis after arriving in the deal that sent Nyheim Hines to Buffalo. In just eight games with the Colts, Moss logged 76 carries for 365 yards and a touchdown, averaging nearly five yards per carry while Taylor battled a lingering ankle injury. He figures to man the bulk of RB touches for Indy while Taylor is absent to start 2023.

In the event Moss doesn't return in time for Week 1, reserves Deon Jackson and Evan Hull would also be in line for RB touches.