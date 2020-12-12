The Las Vegas Raiders will take on the Indianapolis Colts at 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium. The Raiders are 7-5 overall and 2-3 at home, while Indianapolis is 8-4 overall and 4-2 on the road. The Colts have won three of their past four games. The Raiders won for the first time in three games last week.

Indianapolis is favored by three points in the latest Raiders vs. Colts odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 51.5.

Raiders vs. Colts spread: Raiders +3

Raiders vs. Colts over-under: 51.5 points

Raiders vs. Colts money line: Las Vegas 140, Indianapolis -160

What you need to know about the Raiders

Las Vegas ultimately edged out the New York Jets this past Sunday 31-28. Derek Carr threw a 46-yard game-winning TD pass to Henry Ruggs with five seconds remaining. Carr passed for season-high 381 yards and three TDs vs. an INT for a 97.9 rating last week. Carr has two-plus TD passes and a 95-plus rating in four of five home games in 2020. Ruggs had 84 receiving yards and has 50-plus receiving yards in his last two games.

Darren Waller had 13 catches for a career-high 200 yards and two TDs last week, becoming the fourth tight end in NFL history with 200-plus yards and two TDs in a single game. He ranks second among tight ends with 77 catches and 742 yards this season. Josh Jacobs (ankle) missed the game vs. the Jets and is questionable for Week 14. The Raiders lead the all-time series with the Colts, 9-7. Jon Gruden is 3-3 vs. Indianapolis.

What you need to know about the Colts

Meanwhile, Indianapolis scored a 26-20 win over Houston last week. The Colts ran away with 24 points in the first half. Jonathan Taylor had a career-high 135 scrimmage yards (91 rushing) last week. He is aiming for his third game in a row with 110-plus scrimmage yards. Nyheim Hines rushed for a TD in Week 13. He has five TDs (three receiving) in his past three games on the road. The Raiders are second worst in the league in rushing touchdowns allowed, with 19 on the season.

T.Y. Hilton set season highs in catches (eight) and yards (110) and had a TD catch last week. He is one of two NFL receivers with 500-plus yards in each of his past nine seasons. Philip Rivers aims for his fifth game in a row with 275-plus passing yards. In 28 career games vs. Raiders, he has 47 TD passes, the most vs. any opponent. Rivers has 3,263 pass yards this season, becoming the fifth quarterback in NFL history with 3,000-plus passing yards in 15-plus seasons.

How to make Colts vs. Raiders picks

