The Los Angeles Rams (1-2) head east for a Week 4 cross-conference battle against the upstart Indianapolis Colts (2-1) on Sunday. The Rams won their season opener, but have dropped two straight including a 19-16 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football in Week 3. The Colts, on the other hand, have won two straight after losing their season opener. Indianapolis shocked the Baltimore Ravens 22-19 in overtime in Week 3. The Rams are 2-0-1 and the Colts are 2-1 against the spread in 2023.

Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET at Lucas Oil Stadium. Indianapolis is favored by 1 point in the latest Rams vs. Colts odds, and the over/under for total points scored is 45.5. Before making any Colts vs. Rams picks, you need to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from the computer simulation model at SportsLine.

Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Colts vs. Rams:

Rams vs. Colts spread: Colts -1

Rams vs. Colts over/under: 45.5 points

Rams vs. Colts money line: Colts -111, Rams -109

Rams vs. Colts live stream: fubo (try for free)



Why the Rams can cover

The Rams have a proven veteran under center in Matthew Stafford. The former No. 1 overall pick battled injuries in 2022, and has gotten off to a bumpy start in 2023. Still, the 35-year-old is capable of making every throw in the book, and can carry the Rams to victory on any given Sunday.

On the other side of the ball, the Rams have a player in defensive tackle Aaron Donald, who many people consider to be the best overall player in the NFL. Donald, a three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year, requires constant attention from opposing offensive coordinators, and can make plays from several positions.

Why the Colts can cover

The Colts will again be without All-Pro running back Jonathan Taylor, but rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson has no injury designation for this game. Veteran Zack Moss has filled in admirably for Taylor, rushing for 210 yards and a touchdown on 48 carries. Wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. has been outstanding in the early going, catching 25 passes for 230 yards and a touchdown.

Richardson gives the Colts a dual threat at the quarterback position that will make things difficult on every level of the Rams' defense. In two starts, Richardson, the No. 4 pick in the 2023 draft, has completed 30 of 47 passes for 279 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. He's also rushed for 75 yards and three TDs.

