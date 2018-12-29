Colts vs. Titans odds, line: Sunday Night Football picks, predictions from model on 16-6 run

The season is on the line for the Indianapolis Colts and Tennessee Titans on Sunday Night Football when the teams face off in Nashville. It's an 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff from Nissan Stadium. It's simple: the winner between the Titans (9-6) and Colts (9-6) qualifies for the NFL Playoffs, while the loser's season is over. Indianapolis is a 3.5-point road favorite in the latest Colts vs. Titans odds, with the over-under at 43.5 points. Before making any Colts vs. Titans picks and predictions for Sunday Night Football, you'll need to see what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

Now, it has simulated Colts vs. Titans (stream live on fuboTV) 10,000 times and the results are in.

The computer knows Colts quarterback Andrew Luck has dominated the Titans throughout his career, a perfect 10-0 against the AFC South rival. After a 1-5 start to the season, the Colts have won eight of nine, including a 38-10 drubbing of the Titans in Indy. Luck was 23-of-29 passing for 297 yards and three touchdowns that day.

Luck has been magnificent this season, throwing for 4,308 yards and 36 scores. He's been sacked just a league-low 16 times and faces a Titans defense that will be without four-time Pro Bowl defensive lineman Jurrell Casey, who was injured last week (knee).

The Colts' defense ranks 11th in yards allowed and 13th in points per game at 21.8. Defensive tackle Denico Autry has six sacks the last four games to lead a defense that has 38 of them.

But just because Luck and the Colts have had success against the Titans doesn't mean they'll cover the Sunday Night Football spread.

The status of Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota isn't known after he exited last Saturday's game against the Redskins (stinger). Blaine Gabbert rallied Tennessee to a 25-16 win, the team's fourth victory in a row. Mariota is questionable for Titans vs. Colts.

Regardless of who's under center, the key to the Titans' offensive success has been the fifth-ranked run game, led by Derrick Henry. The bruising back has rushed for 966 yards, including a whopping 492 the last three games, all wins.

