The Washington Commanders have a new job opening. Head coach Ron Rivera informed offensive line coach John Matsko that they will be parting ways with him, per The Washington Post.

Coaches typically get let go after the regular season or at the beginning of the offseason, so the timing usually would not be typical. However, the Commanders did not announce the hiring of Eric Bieniemy as the new offensive coordinator until mid-February, so it makes sense the team would begin undergoing some coaching changes on that side of the ball.

Matsko and Rivera have been together for Rivera's entire career. Rivera hired Matsko for the first time in 2011 to be the offensive line coach of the Carolina Panthers, and they remained together until Rivera departed in 2019. When Rivera joined the Commanders in 2020, he hired Matsko for a second time.

The 72-year-old offensive line coach got his NFL start with the Phoenix Cardinals, now the Arizona Cardinals, in 1992. He has also worked for the New Orleans Saints, New York Giants, St. Louis Rams (now Los Angeles Rams), Kansas City Chiefs, Baltimore Ravens, Panthers and Commanders.

Last season, the Commanders went 8-8-1 and missed the playoffs. The offensive line gave up 48 sacks in 2022, sixth worst in the league.