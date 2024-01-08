Dallas Cowboys first-year kicker Brandon Aubrey was sailing toward NFL history with a historic first 16 games in his 2023 season.

The NFC's Pro Bowl kicker had connected on all 35 field goal attempts this season, tying him with former Minnesota Vikings kicker Gary Anderson (1998) for the second-most makes in a season without miss. If he were able to drain three in a row outdoors at FedEx Field on Sunday against the Washington Commanders, he would break former Indianapolis Colts kicker Mike Vanderjagt's all-time record of 37 set back in the 2003 season.

However, that streak came to an unceremonious end in the first quarter. Commanders rookie defensive end Joshua Pryor blew through the middle of the Dallas line to swat Aubrey's first kick of the game into the ground with both hands.

Aubrey ends his streak tied for the second-most made field goals without a miss in a single season in NFL history. He still will walk away from the 2023 season with a strong grip on the NFL record for the most made field goals without a miss to start an NFL career at 35. Aubrey shattered the previous mark by 17 kicks, breaking former Cleveland Browns kicker Travis Coons' record of 18 set back in 2015.

Most made FGs in an NFL season without a miss

NFL history

SEASON PLAYER FIELD GOALS MAKES OF 50+ YARDS 2003 Mike Vanderjagt** (Colts) 37-37 1 2023 Brandon Aubrey* (Cowboys) 35-35 9 1998 Gary Anderson** (Vikings) 35-35 2

* Streak ended on first field goal attempt at Washington Commanders on Sunday

** Named to First-Team All-Pro, Pro Bowl teams

Earlier in the week, Aubrey was comfortable talking about the streak since he said he didn't believe in jinxes.

"Not all," Aubrey said Thursday when asked how superstitious he is. "It's impossible to control the little details. So outside of doing what I can do physically in my process, I don't really have any superstitions like that."

Cowboys Pro Bowl punter Bryan Anger, who also doubles as Aubrey's holder, was in lockstep with Aubrey, saying not talking about a streak like that could hurt more than help.

"I'm not a superstitious guy, and I think that holding on to things is more of a crutch than speaking about them," Anger said Thursday. "I try and speak about things, but [long-snapper] Trent [Sieg] gets mad at me sometimes because I'll lay out a situation, and he'll be like 'just don't say that.' So I try to speak into existence I guess. It's a crutch. It's a mental crutch if you hold to things. We've been talking about how cool his journey has been so far, and hopefully it will continue. Let it be known I think."

He ended up with two missed kicks on the season after doinking his second attempt from 36 yards.

Aubrey's 36 made field goals, which he reached after hitting on his third kick from 50 yards out, are the most in the NFL.