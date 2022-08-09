The Dallas Cowboys are hosting a position battle at kicker between rookie Jonathan Garibay and Lirim Hajrullahu, and things haven't been going incredibly well. Because of this, Dallas is bringing back a familiar face to compete.

The Cowboys are signing Brett Maher following a workout, per The Dallas Morning News, and waiving Garibay. The new competition will be between Maher and Hajrullahu, who played one game for the Cowboys organization last season.

Maher, who is 32-years-old, has spent time with multiple NFL teams, but saw most of his action with the Cowboys. In 29 games played for Dallas in 2018 and 2019, he converted 49 of 66 field goals, and 68 of 69 extra points. He also hit an impressive 63-yard field goal against the Philadelphia Eagles in 2019. In two postseason games for Dallas, Maher made all five extra points and 1 of 2 field goals.

Maher spent part of last year with the New Orleans Saints, and made 16 of 18 field goals and 10 of 12 extra point attempts in eight games played. While Maher has played in just 37 career regular-season games since going undrafted out of Nebraska in 2013, the Cowboys are hoping he can prove that he's worth a starting spot on this roster.