An already wildly strange NFL offseason for the Dallas Cowboys continues to become more so with every passing week. This time the headlines belong to former first-round pick CeeDee Lamb, who has apparently run into some legal trouble. The 23-year-old allegedly struck an agreement with Leaf Trading Cards to autograph a batch showing his likeness, but instead opted to not sign the cards, and the company is now claiming breach of contract -- unable to fulfill outstanding orders for the cards.

As such, they've launched a lawsuit against Lamb, sources confirmed to CBS Sports, and the company has also issued an official statement to that effect.

"As we shared last week, Leaf has filed the first ever lawsuit against an athlete in order to compel the completion of an autograph contract so customers holding redemptions are not forced to take replacements," said Brian Gray, CEO of Leaf Trading Cards, via Twitter. "We hate doing this, but customers need defending here."

The two sides have a pre-existing relationship from Lamb's time at Oklahoma, but Lamb has allegedly not honored what Leaf claims was a continued agreement that extended beyond the 2020 NFL Draft and into his eventual budding career in Dallas. Barring a settlement of some sort, or outright dismissal, Lamb will be forced to argue his side, with Leaf seeking damages and also fees associated with the filing.

This news becomes the latest oddity in what's been one of the most controversial offseasons in recent memory for the Cowboys. A promising 12-5 finish to the season was met with humiliation at the hands of the San Francisco 49ers in on Super Wild Card Weekend at AT&T Stadium, but things would only get worse from there, not better.

The team parted ways with four-time Pro Bowl receiver Amari Cooper, retained and then lost starting defensive end Randy Gregory to the Denver Broncos in a matter of hours, released starting right tackle La'el Collins, nearly lost All-Pro pass rusher DeMarcus Lawrence to a contract dispute, and saw owner Jerry Jones entrenched in a paternity battle.

And, now, Lamb finds himself in the latest headlines.