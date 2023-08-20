The Dallas Cowboys may have lost one of their camp standouts for the year before the season has even begun. Per The Dallas Morning News, the Cowboys fear rookie linebacker DeMarvion Overshown may have torn his ACL in the team's Week 2 preseason matchup against the Seattle Seahawks. He will undergo more testing to confirm the diagnosis.

Overshown was injured in the first quarter while making a tackle on Seahawks rookie running back Zach Charbonnet. He laid on the ground grabbing at his left knee for a time, but eventually got up and walked off the field. However, he was then transported via cart to the locker room. Shortly afterwards, the Cowboys ruled out Overshown for the rest of the night with a knee injury.

This would be a tough blow for the Cowboys, as Overshown has impressed through training camp. The third-round pick out of the University of Texas recorded six combined tackles in Dallas' first preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars and three tackles Saturday evening vs. the Seahawks before exiting early.