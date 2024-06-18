The Pittsburgh Steelers are reportedly parting ways with one of their wide receivers, as NFL Media reports the club is waiving Denzel Mims. The former second-round pick of the New York Jets signed with the Steelers practice squad last year, but did not appear in a game.

Last offseason, the Jets traded the Baylor product, plus a future conditional seventh-round pick, to the Detroit Lions for a future conditional sixth-round pick. However, Mims was waived with an injury designation in August.

"I appreciate Denzel. We wish him luck," Jets head coach Robert Saleh said at the time, via Pro Football Talk. "He's big, long, strong and fast. He'll have an opportunity to play for another team and show why everyone's so excited about him."

Mims has played in 30 career games, all for the Jets, and has recorded 42 receptions for 676 yards. His best season was his first, as the former No. 59 overall pick caught 23 passes for 357 yards. Mims possesses attractive size at 6-foot-3 and 207 pounds, but he has yet to find his footing in the league. He turns 27 years old in October.

The Steelers have a loaded wide receiving corps headlined by George Pickens and rookie Roman Wilson. Also included in the group are Calvin Austin III, Marquez Callaway, Dez Fitzpatrick, Van Jefferson, Jaray Jenkins, Scott Miller, Quez Watkins and Duece Watts.