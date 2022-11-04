After missing only his second NFL game due to injury, Ezekiel Elliott has a good chance at being back on the field when the Cowboys return from their bye week to face the Packers in Week 10.

Cowboys owner/general manager Jerry Jones expressed optimism that his 27-year-old running back will be back on the field when Dallas resumes the regular season. Elliott has been dealing with a knee injury that ultimately kept him out of the Cowboys' most recent win of the season, a blowout win over the Bears in Week 8.

"I think he has a great opportunity to play against the Packers," Jones said, via the Cowboys' team website. "The bye came at a great time. I think most of these injured players, if not all that were inactive (against the Bears) have a great chance to be back and play against the Packers."

A three-time Pro Bowler and two-time league rushing champion, Elliott has rushed for 443 yards and four touchdowns this season while averaging 4.1 yards-per-carry. He has yet to hit the century mark in a game this season and has received over 20 carries in a game just once.

Ezekiel Elliott DAL • RB • 21 Att 109 Yds 443 TD 4 FL 0 View Profile

While Elliott has more carries, fourth-year running back Tony Pollard has emerged as the Cowboys' leading rusher through eight games. Pollard has 506 yards and five touchdowns this season after rushing for 131 yards and three touchdowns on just 14 carries in last Sunday's win over Chicago.

Tony Pollard DAL • RB • 20 Att 81 Yds 506 TD 5 FL 0 View Profile

Despite Pollard's success, Jones said earlier this week that Elliott will continue to be the Cowboys' starting running back when he is healthy enough to return to the field. Jones said that Elliott's physical running nature, as well as his pass protection prowess, are among the reasons why he will continue to be the team's starting running back.

"We're going to go as Zeke goes," Jones said. "He's that integral to our success this year."

While Elliott will remain in the starting lineup, Cowboys running backs coach Skip Peete said this week that both running backs will be vital to the team's success down the stretch.

"I've always felt - at that position - you've always gotta have two guys that help each other," Peete said. "And it helps if the running styles are a little bit different. The contrast presents a different effect to the defense. I learned that a long time ago."