Cowboys' Leighton Vander Esch, Robert Quinn receive good news after leaving win over Eagles with injury

The bye week could not have come at a better time for the Dallas Cowboys. Their loss in Week 6 against the winless New York Jets was one of the darker they've experienced in recent memory, and was due in large part to the number of injuries they were faced with.

As they started preparation for their Sunday Night Football clash with the Philadelphia Eagles, they knew they'd need all hands on deck to help stave off a four-game losing streak going into the bye week, but their injury report resembled a local hospital triage. As the week progressed, however, things began to look up and they'd end up having five starters return to the field and aid in the 37-10 evisceration of the Eagles. They'd lose two defensive starters in the effort, though, with linebacker Leighton Vander Esch and defensive end Robert Quinn both leaving the game with a neck stinger and rib injury, respectively, not to return.

The good news for the Cowboys is neither appear to be serious.

"I would've kept playing if it was up to me," Vander Esch said after the game, via Todd Archer of ESPN.

It wasn't, obviously, as the team's medical staff saw no reason to risk exacerbating the issue in a game the Cowboys had well in hand throughout. The same goes for Quinn, but although there aren't major concerns over his rib ailment -- a source tells me -- but he'll still have an MRI done on Monday to rule out any significant damage. The team doesn't believe they'll find anything worrisome, but will be thorough to make sure he's hopefully available in two weeks when they face off with another division rival, in their mission to sweep the New York Giants after already defeating them in the season opener.

It's Daniel Jones at the helm this time around, and he's proven sharper and more mobile than Eli Manning, so having Quinn and his six sacks in tow will be critical to the Cowboys ability to get pressure and subsequently get home on sacks. The veteran has been operating at an All-Pro level in 2019, his six sacks coming in only four games, including taking down Carson Wentz on Sunday before being forced out of the game.

Additionally, safety Jeff Heath went down in severe pain against the Eagles, but was seen on the sidelines in good spirits later on and explained he'll be fine as well going forward, making it yet another bullet dodged for the Cowboys.

Others will certainly enjoy the coming bye week as well, with Tyron Smith, La'El Collins, Amari Cooper, Byron Jones and Randall Cobb all fighting through pain to help the Cowboys down the Eagles. With that mission accomplished and the bird plucked bald, they can rest and rehab for what will be a challenging second half of the season.

Now sitting at 4-3, in lone possession of the top spot in the NFC East and a chance to get fully healthy, the compass needle is again pointing north in Dallas.