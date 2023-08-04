Cowboys safety Malik Hooker has agreed to a three-year contract extension that is worth up to $24 million, according to NFL Media. The deal includes $16.5 million guaranteed and an $8 million signing bonus due within the next 15 days, per the report.

Hooker is the second defensive back the Cowboys have extended in recent weeks. The team recently came to terms with cornerback Trevon Diggs on a five-year extension that will keep the former first-round pick in Dallas through the 2028 season.

A former first-round pick, Hooker spent his first five seasons with the Indianapolis Colts. While he was a good player when healthy, Hooker dealt with injuries throughout his time in Indianapolis.

Hooker has largely been able to stay healthy, however, since joining the Cowboys in 2021. He's played in 31 games with nine starts for the Cowboys while helping Dallas capture two playoff berths. Hooker recorded a career-high 62 tackles last season and matched his career high with three interceptions.

A native of New Castle, Pennsylvania, Hooker played collegiately at Ohio State. During his final season in Columbus, Hooker picked off seven passes while helping the Buckeyes clinch a berth in the College Football Playoff.

In Dallas, Hooker is part of a defense that finished fifth in the NFL in points allowed last season. The Cowboys also finished eighth in the league in passing yards allowed and ninth in third down and red zone defense.