The Dallas Cowboys had played free agency close to vest in the opening day of the NFL's legal tampering period, but Tuesday morning Jerry Jones and Co. made their first move: re-signing safety Donovan Wilson to three-year contract worth up to $24 million with the first two seasons fully guaranteed with $13.5 million, according to NFL Media. This is the second NFL contract for the sixth round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Texas A&M, a significant raise after earning a little over $3 million combined over the life of his rookie deal. Wilson, 28, led the team with 101 tackles and ranked fifth in sacks with 5.0 in 2022.

Wilson's versatility as a tackler and pass rusher from the safety position is historically unique as his 2022 season made him only the fourth defensive back to total over 100 tackles (101) and five or more sacks (5.0) in a single season since combined tackles have been tracked beginning in 1987. He joins Hall of Fame safety Rod Woodson's 1992 season, retired Pro Bowl safety Rodney Harrison's 2000 season and retired Pro Bowl safety Adrian Wilson's 2005 season. Not bad company at all.

Defensive backs with 100+ tackles and 5+ sacks in a single season since 1987

Season Team Player Tackles & Sacks 2022 Dallas Cowboys Donovan Wilson 101 tackles, 5.0 sacks 2005 Arizona Cardinals Adrian Wilson 109 tackles, 8.0 sacks 2000 San Diego Chargers Rodney Harrison 127 tackles, 6.0 sacks 1992 Pittsburgh Steelers Rod Woodson 100 tackles, 6.0 sacks

Wilson was retained much to the delight of his teammates, specifically fellow safety Malik Hooker who tweeted out a three dragons gif in reference to Wilson, himself and Jayron Kearse as the team's safety trio. All three are now under contract through at least the coming 2023 season.