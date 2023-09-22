A defensive player hasn't been the NFL's MVP since Pro Football Hall of Fame linebacker Lawrence Taylor back in 1986, but after seeing Micah Parsons up close in the Cowboys' 30-10 demolition of the Jets in Week 2, Jim Nantz, who called the game, has been made an early believer.

"They have Micah Parsons, who as we saw on Sunday, he could make a play this year not only as the Defensive Player of the Year, but maybe the Most Valuable Player," Nantz, CBS Sports' Lead Play-by-Play Announcer, said on "CBS This Morning" on Friday. "That's what he wants. It sounds sacrilegious to say it, but he's a Lawrence Taylor type of player. He's not there yet, but he has the potential to be that."

As for being in the league MVP mix, Parsons said as much postgame on Sunday after the Cowboys' 30-10 in which he totaled two sacks, six quarterback pressures, three tackles for loss, a forced fumble on Pro Bowl running back Dalvin Cook and a fumble recovery. He also almost came away with a touchdown on this play, but replay review revealed Jets guard Laken Tomlinson was touching him as he recovered the football on the AT&T Stadium turf.

"When I talk about defensive player of the year, I don't look at the subject of the award," Parsons said after Sunday's game. "I look at the subject and say 'I want to be the best player in the NFL.' So whatever comes with that, I don't think just qualify myself as just a defensive player. I think I'm a most valuable player."

He is certainly making a strong early push to be the first defensive player to win NFL MVP since Taylor as the Cowboys defense leads the NFL in the follow categories through the first two weeks of the 2023 season: points allowed (10), takeaways (seven), total yards per game allowed (193.0), yards per play allowed (3.5), red zone touchdown percentage allowed (zero percent), sacks (10, tied with the Commanders), quarterback pressure rate (63.6%) and passer rating allowed (34.2).

Parsons will look to keep the dominant performance rolling on the road against the 0-2 Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.