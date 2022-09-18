Two teams coming off disappointing opening week losses will seek their first wins of the season as the Dallas Cowboys (0-1) host the Cincinnati Bengals (0-1) on Sunday on Paramount+. Dallas will be without star quarterback Dak Prescott (thumb) as Cooper Rush gets the nod under center. Joe Burrow is fresh off being sacked seven times in last week's loss to the Steelers. The Cowboys have won the last four head-to-head matchups and lead the all-time series with a 9-4 record. You can stream the game in select markets on Paramount+.

Kickoff for Cowboys vs. Bengals is set for 4:25 p.m. ET from Arlington, Texas. Caesars Sportsbook lists Cincinnati as a 7.5-point favorite in the latest Bengals vs. Cowboys odds, while the over/under for total points is 41.5. In select markets, Sunday's matchup can be seen live on CBS and streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan.

How to watch Bengals vs. Cowboys

Cowboys vs. Bengals date: Sunday, Sept. 18

Cowboys vs. Bengals time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Cowboys vs. Bengals TV: CBS

Cowboys vs. Bengals streaming: Paramount+

Week 2 NFL picks for Bengals vs. Cowboys

Before tuning into Sunday's Cowboys vs. Bengals game, you need to see the NFL picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,500 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 2 of the 2022 NFL season on an incredible 139-98 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

For Bengals vs. Cowboys, the model is backing the Cowboys (+7.5) to cover at home. Rush may be inexperienced, but he's no novice to Dallas' offensive scheme, as this is his sixth season with the team. He also showed he can be a winning starting quarterback after he went on the road last year at Minnesota and threw for 325 yards and two scores in a victory. He also has a strong running back duo with Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard, as the model projects those two to rush for 100 yards combined on Sunday.

Dallas may have lost last week, but its defense showed up and limited an explosive Buccaneers offense to just 19 points after it averaged 30 a year ago. Micah Parsons took down Tom Brady twice, and pass protection is Cincinnati's biggest weakness. The Steelers harassed Burrow all game to the tune of seven sacks while also causing him to turn the ball over five times. The Cowboys led the NFL with 34 takeaways last season, so their defense should have the upper edge on Sunday and keep this game closer than expected.

SportsLine's model is projecting Dallas' offense to look much better than what it displayed last week and has the Cowboys (+7.5) covering in well over 50% of simulations.

