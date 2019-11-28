Cowboys vs. Bills odds, spread: 2019 Thanksgiving Day NFL picks, best predictions from expert who's 24-13

The Dallas Cowboys attempt to shake off criticism from their owner when they host the Buffalo Bills on Thursday at AT&T Stadium. Dallas (6-5) fell to 0-4 this season against teams with winning records when it dropped a 13-9 decision at New England on Sunday, prompting owner Jerry Jones to publicly express his disappointment with the team's coaching staff. The Cowboys, who are 7-1 against the spread in their last eight games in November, own a one-game lead over Philadelphia in the NFC East as they look to improve their 31-19-1 record on Thanksgiving Day. The Bills have been succeeding thanks to their strong defensive play as they rank third in the NFL in total defense (288.6 yards) and passing defense (184.3). Kickoff is set for 4:30 p.m. ET in the second game of the 2019 Thanksgiving Day NFL schedule. Dallas is a 6.5-point favorite in the latest Cowboys vs. Bills odds, off a half-point from the opener, while the over-under for total points is 47. Before you make any Bills vs. Cowboys picks of your own, you need to hear what NFL expert Emory Hunt has to say.

Hunt is the founder and CEO of Football Gameplan, which has been supplying analysis of all levels of football since 2007, and a former running back at Louisiana-Lafayette. He knows the game from a player's perspective. In addition, Hunt has his pulse on the Cowboys. In fact, he has hit 24 of his last 37 NFL picks against-the-spread involving Dallas. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, Hunt has locked in on Cowboys vs. Bills and generated another strong against-the-spread pick for Thursday's NFL Thanksgiving Day 2019 matchup. Visit SportsLine to see it. Now, here are several NFL betting lines for Cowboys vs. Bills:

Cowboys vs. Bills spread: Dallas -6.5

Cowboys vs. Bills over-under: 47 points

Cowboys vs. Bills money line: Dallas -310, Buffalo +250

DAL: RB Ezekiel Elliott needs 81 rushing yards to reach 1,000 for the third time in four years

BUF: QB Josh Allen seeking eighth straight multi-TD passing effort

Hunt knows the Cowboys will give Buffalo's defense fits since they possess the league's top-ranked offense (433.4 yards). Dallas also is first in the NFL in passing offense (303.5 yards) thanks to quarterback Dak Prescott, who has recorded a league-leading 3,433 yards through the air. The fourth-year signal-caller is 453 yards away from eclipsing the career high he set last season and has thrown for over 400 three times already this year.

The Cowboys failed to record a touchdown for the first time this season last Sunday, ending Prescott's streak of three consecutive games with a trio of scoring passes. The quarterback's success this season in part can be credited to Dallas' offensive line, which has allowed a league-low 12 sacks.

Even if Cooper comes through, Dallas is no guarantee to cover the Cowboys vs. Bills spread on Thanksgiving Day.

Buffalo possesses the fifth-ranked rushing offense in the league at 139.2 yards per contest and witnessed the first career 100-yard performance by Devin Singletary in Sunday's victory. The rookie running back out of Florida Atlantic gained 106 yards against the Broncos and is averaging 5.8 on 84 carries this season. Singletary's effort contributed to the Bills' total of 244 rushing yards, their highest amount since Week 16 of 2016.

The Bills also are strong on the other side of the ball and enter Thursday third in the NFL in total defense (288.6 yards) and passing defense (184.3). Buffalo has registered 11 sacks over its last two contests, its highest total in such a span since 2014 (12). Defensive end Shaq Lawson has been a main factor, recording three of his career-high five sacks in the team's last two games.

Hunt has analyzed this matchup and while we can tell you he's leaning Under, he has discovered a crucial x-factor that makes one side of the spread a must-back. He's sharing it only at SportsLine.

Who wins Bills vs. Cowboys? And what crucial x-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Bills vs. Cowboys spread you should jump on Thursday, all from the expert who's 24-13 on picks involving Dallas, and find out.