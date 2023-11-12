The New York Giants have been offensively challenged all season and things have only gotten tougher with Daniel Jones suffering a torn ACL last week in a loss to the Raiders. In Week 10, the Giants will head to Dallas to take on the Cowboys, who soundly defeated New York 40-0 during the opening week of the season. The Cowboys are rolling offensively, with Dak Prescott throwing for 678 yards and seven touchdowns over the last two weeks.

Giants vs. Cowboys spread: Cowboys -17.5

Giants vs. Cowboys over/under: 39 points

Giants vs. Cowboys money line: Cowboys -2111, Giants +1054

Giants vs. Cowboys live stream: fubo (try for free)



Why the Giants can cover

The Cowboys are strong defensively, but they have shown signs of vulnerability against the run in 2023. Dallas allows an average of 108.9 rushing yards per game, and the Giants have one of the NFL's best running backs in Saquon Barkley. The two-time Pro Bowl selection enters Sunday with 502 rushing yards and one touchdown, and 22 receptions for 110 yards to two touchdown catches.

The Giants also have a budding star on the defensive side of the ball in outside linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux. The former first round pick out of Oregon has already racked up 8.5 sacks through nine games in his second professional season. With Dallas' offensive line injury concerns, Thibodeaux could be in for a big day. See which team to pick here.

Why the Cowboys can cover

Dallas absolutely dominated defensively in a Week 1 matchup against the Giants, sacking Jones seven times and forcing three turnovers while allowing only 171 yards of total offense in a shutout victory. Now the Giants will have undrafted rookie Tommy DeVito under center and he'll be without top tight end Darren Waller, who is on injured reserve with a hamstring injury.

That should allow for a Cowboys defense that ranks sixth in points allowed and third in yards allowed to focus their efforts on stopping running back Saquon Barkley. In four games since returning from a high-ankle sprain, Barkley has carried the ball 97 times for 388 yards but he'll have his work cut out against a Cowboys defense that has only allowed 254 rushing yards in their last three games. See which team to pick here.

