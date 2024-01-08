The Cowboys didn't just secure the NFC's No. 2 playoff seed by beating the Commanders on Sunday. They also ensured the continuation of a historic streak, giving the NFC East a different champion for the 19th straight season.
The last time a team won back-to-back division titles in the NFC East came in 2001-2004, when the Eagles won four straight.
Not a single division has failed to register repeat champions for so long, making the East, at least in one sense, the most competitive -- or evenly matched -- quartet in the league.
This is, however, the Cowboys' second title in three years. Dallas and Philadelphia have generally owned the division since the Eagles' last repeat streak, combining for 17 of the last 23 division titles, or almost 74%. The Eagles have 10 to the Cowboys' seven during that span, with the Giants and Washington each winning the NFC East on three occasions in between.
Here's a look at all the NFC East winners since the last back-to-back champions in 2001-2004:
|Season
|NFC East winner
2023
Cowboys (12-5)
2022
Eagles (14-3)
2021
Cowboys (12-5)
2020
Washington (7-9)
2019
Eagles (9-7)
2018
Cowboys (10-6)
2017
Eagles (13-3)
2016
Cowboys (13-3)
2015
Washington (9-7)
2014
Cowboys (12-4)
2013
Eagles (10-6)
2012
Washington (10-6)
2011
Giants (9-7)
2010
Eagles (10-6)
2009
Cowboys (11-5)
2008
Giants (12-4)
2007
Cowboys (13-3)
2006
Eagles (10-6)
2005
Giants (11-5)
|2004
|Eagles (13-3)
Both the Cowboys and Eagles will enter the 2023 playoffs, with Dallas owning the No. 2 seed and Philadelphia No. 5.