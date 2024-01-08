NFL: Detroit Lions at Dallas Cowboys
The Cowboys didn't just secure the NFC's No. 2 playoff seed by beating the Commanders on Sunday. They also ensured the continuation of a historic streak, giving the NFC East a different champion for the 19th straight season.

The last time a team won back-to-back division titles in the NFC East came in 2001-2004, when the Eagles won four straight.

Not a single division has failed to register repeat champions for so long, making the East, at least in one sense, the most competitive -- or evenly matched -- quartet in the league.

This is, however, the Cowboys' second title in three years. Dallas and Philadelphia have generally owned the division since the Eagles' last repeat streak, combining for 17 of the last 23 division titles, or almost 74%. The Eagles have 10 to the Cowboys' seven during that span, with the Giants and Washington each winning the NFC East on three occasions in between.

Here's a look at all the NFC East winners since the last back-to-back champions in 2001-2004:

SeasonNFC East winner

2023

Cowboys (12-5)

2022

Eagles (14-3)

2021

Cowboys (12-5)

2020

Washington (7-9)

2019

Eagles (9-7)

2018

Cowboys (10-6)

2017

Eagles (13-3)

2016

Cowboys (13-3)

2015

Washington (9-7)

2014

Cowboys (12-4)

2013

Eagles (10-6)

2012

Washington (10-6)

2011

Giants (9-7)

2010

Eagles (10-6)

2009

Cowboys (11-5)

2008

Giants (12-4)

2007

Cowboys (13-3)

2006

Eagles (10-6)

2005

Giants (11-5)

2004Eagles (13-3)

Both the Cowboys and Eagles will enter the 2023 playoffs, with Dallas owning the No. 2 seed and Philadelphia No. 5.