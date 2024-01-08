The Cowboys didn't just secure the NFC's No. 2 playoff seed by beating the Commanders on Sunday. They also ensured the continuation of a historic streak, giving the NFC East a different champion for the 19th straight season.

The last time a team won back-to-back division titles in the NFC East came in 2001-2004, when the Eagles won four straight.

Not a single division has failed to register repeat champions for so long, making the East, at least in one sense, the most competitive -- or evenly matched -- quartet in the league.

This is, however, the Cowboys' second title in three years. Dallas and Philadelphia have generally owned the division since the Eagles' last repeat streak, combining for 17 of the last 23 division titles, or almost 74%. The Eagles have 10 to the Cowboys' seven during that span, with the Giants and Washington each winning the NFC East on three occasions in between.

Here's a look at all the NFC East winners since the last back-to-back champions in 2001-2004:

Season NFC East winner 2023 Cowboys (12-5) 2022 Eagles (14-3) 2021 Cowboys (12-5) 2020 Washington (7-9) 2019 Eagles (9-7) 2018 Cowboys (10-6) 2017 Eagles (13-3) 2016 Cowboys (13-3) 2015 Washington (9-7) 2014 Cowboys (12-4) 2013 Eagles (10-6) 2012 Washington (10-6) 2011 Giants (9-7) 2010 Eagles (10-6) 2009 Cowboys (11-5) 2008 Giants (12-4) 2007 Cowboys (13-3) 2006 Eagles (10-6) 2005 Giants (11-5) 2004 Eagles (13-3)

Both the Cowboys and Eagles will enter the 2023 playoffs, with Dallas owning the No. 2 seed and Philadelphia No. 5.