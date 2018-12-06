Dak Prescott responds after Eagles linebacker calls the Cowboys a bunch of 'chokers'

If there's one game this week that doesn't need any extra hype, it's the divisional showdown between the Eagles and Cowboys that's being played in Dallas on Sunday.

You can watch the NFC East showdown between the Cowboys (7-5) and Eagles (6-6) at 4:25 p.m ET on Sunday on FOX or by streaming it live on fuboTV (Try for free).

Although this bitter rivalry doesn't need any extra spice, Eagles linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill decided to add some anyway on Wednesday when he called the Cowboys a bunch of "chokers" during an interview with local media.

"I mean, look at Dallas' history," Grugier-Hill said. "They always choke. So we'll go down there and make them choke."

When you offer up bulletin-board material like that, there's a 100 percent chance that the other team is going to respond, and that's exactly what Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott did on Thursday.

After Prescott was asked about Grugier-Hill's quote, he took a subtle shot at the Eagles linebacker.

"Who?" Prescott said of the linebacker, via the Dallas Morning News.

The Cowboys quarterback then admitted that he had definitely "heard" the quote. However, instead of responding with some trash-talking of his own, Prescott decided to take the high road by quoting his head coach.

"You know, Coach (Jason) Garrett has a great saying, and I don't know where he got it from, but winners worry about winning and losers worry about winners," Prescott said. "We're focused on ourselves in this locker room about what we need to do to get better in each and every phase of this game to be ready for this week."

The Cowboys quarterback then seemed to take another subtle shot at Grugier-Hill, because, let's be honest, if you're going to trash-talk, being subtle is the best way to do it.

"We're not worried about he say, she say," Prescott said.

Meanwhile, back in Philadelphia, some Grugier-Hill's teammates are now trying to help the linebacker avoid the media by dressing up as him.

Although Grugier-Hill's quote definitely qualifies as bulletin-board material, it doesn't sound like the Cowboys are going to be using it for motivation. With first place in the NFC East on the line this week, that's all the motivation the Cowboys need.

"When you play a team like this, a game like this that means what it means, what somebody says doesn't add any motivation,'' Prescott said. "If that's what they want, good for them."